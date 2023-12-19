Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES 300th Episode

In this special episode, Block speaks about the making of her debut holiday album, “Merry Christmas, Darling” and more.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the 300th episode of “The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales,” featuring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (INTO THE WOODS, THE CHER SHOW, FALSETTOS, WICKED). 

In this special episode, Block speaks about the making of her debut holiday album, “Merry Christmas, Darling,” her first phone call from Stephen Schwartz about creating WICKED, traveling across the country with her family and starring opposite her husband, Sebastian Arcelus, for INTO THE WOODS, and how she “goes big” with her choices in the rehearsal room.

Over 300 episodes, “The Theatre Podcast” has welcomed Award-winning artists of stage and screen, including Patti LuPone, Ariana DeBose, J. Harrison Ghee, Andrew Barth Feldman, Bonnie Milligan, Ramin Karimloo, Michael Urie, Eva Noblezada, James Monroe Iglehart, Isabella Rossellini and Eddie Izzard. The podcast is for artists, made by artists. With more than 2 decades of experience in film and theatre, Alan Seales speaks with Broadway, TV, film and beyond's biggest talents to learn more about not only how the world of theatre and performing operate, but also makes it real and human.  

To listen to or watch the 300th episode of “The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales,” visit bpn.fm/thetheatrepodcast. For more episodes, visit BPN.fm or wherever you get your podcasts.







