Tony Award-Winner Shoshana Bean to Perform at World Mental Health Day Gala

The fourth annual World Mental Health Day Gala will feature a special performance by Grammy and Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean, currently starring in Broadway's The Lost Boys, whose credits include her Grammy-winning turn in Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen and as Elphaba in Wicked.

New attendees for the special evening include Ashley Graham, supermodel, body positivity advocate and entrepreneur, and cinematographer, Justin Ervin; Taylor Strecker, TV personality and podcaster; CC Sabathia, former New York Yankees pitcher, and philanthropist Amber Sabathia; Kendall Toole, founder of NKO Club, lululemon Global Ambassador and mental health advocate; Remi Bader, who will also serve as a Gala dinner chair; KJ Dillard; Katie Fang, Beauty & Lifestyle Creator and Entrepreneur; Nina Westbrook, licensed marriage and family therapist, former college athlete and Founder; Jack Dylan Grazer, actor (Luca, It, Shazam!); and Greg Nobile, Tony-winning producer and CEO of Seaview Productions. The event supports the nonprofit's mission to connect over 10 million Americans with mental health services over the next decade.

As previously announced, the special evening will be hosted by Carson Daly, co-anchor of NBC's “TODAY,” host and producer of NBC's “The Voice,” and a member of Project Healthy Minds Board of Directors. The meaningful event will include a presentation of Project Healthy Minds' annual honors including Bill Lawrence, executive producer of five TV series including “Shrinking,” “Ted Lasso,” “Scrubs,” “Rooster” and “Bad Monkey,” who will receive the 2026 Project Healthy Minds Storyteller of the Year Award, presented by 2024's honoree Michael D. Ratner, Founder & CEO of OBB, CEO of Fanatics Studios, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Chairman of rhode and Gala Dinner Chair. Chris Barbin, Founder and CEO of Tercera, will receive the Project Healthy Minds Humanitarian of the Year Award, and Nespresso will receive the Project Healthy Minds Corporate Visionary of the Year Award.

Additionally, Naeem Khan, world-renowned fashion designer and the Gala's Artistic Curator, will bring to life his interactive “Beyond the Glitter" installation, an immersive exploration of the intersection of fashion and mental health, while renowned DJ Samantha Ronson will provide the evening's soundtrack with a high-energy set, with special guests including Jack Goldburg, founder of Jack's Dining Room & Yes Chef Group and more. The event will also feature a special to be announced musical performance.

2026 Dinner Chairs include OBB's Ratner and his wife Lauren Ratner, Co-Founder, rhode; co-anchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, Partner, Co-Chairman, North America, FGS Global; Joseph and Jacqui Canney, Chief People and AI Enablement Officer, ServiceNow; Kalen Irsay Jackson, Owner & Chief Brand Officer, Indianapolis Colts; Motive Partners Chair Jeff Yabuki who with his wife Gail, direct the Yabuki Family Foundation; Rich Kleiman, Co-Founder & CEO, Boardroom, and his wife Jana Kleiman; Joanne and Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Moelis & Company; CEO, Thrive Hospitality and famed event planner Colin Cowie and Daniel Peuscovich; Jennifer Koman, Founder, The Little Things, and Jim Koman, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, ElmTree Funds; PepsiCo Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer Becky Schmitt; former president of Marc Jacobs, Carolyn Risoli; and Joe Silvestri, Co-Founder, Managing Partner & Head of Industrials, Court Square Capital; ESPN college sports reporter Jessica Sims, influential fitness expert, speaker and instructor; Ronnie and Michael Kassan, Founder, 3C Ventures; Marc Jacobs' Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Digital, Kristin Patrick; Bushra and Atif Zaim, Deputy Chair and Managing Principal, KPMG U.S.; digital content creator Kat Stickler, and content creator and entrepreneur, Remi Bader.

ABOUT PROJECT HEALTHY MINDS

Project Healthy Minds is a Millennial & Gen Z-driven mental health tech nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to mental health services across the United States for every community. Project Healthy Minds focuses on three programmatic areas: (1) destigmatizing mental health by mobilizing culture-makers; (2) expanding access to mental health services through the world's first free digital mental health marketplace; and (3) advocating for innovative workplace investments in employee mental health. Project Healthy Minds has served more than 500,000 people.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 03 Hrs 50 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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