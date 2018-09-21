Tommy Wiseau Plans to Bring Musical Version of THE ROOM to Broadway in Two Years

As BroadwayWorld reported this spring, Tommy Wiseau's cult film THE ROOM might be heading to Broadway." Now, Wiseau has revealed that the planning for a musical adaptation continues. He told the Hollywood Reporter: "I would stay say maybe two years from today. We have one person who's very powerful who got in touch, but I will not drop the name. But I think it's very workable."

His collaborator Greg Sestero explained: "Here's a random thing that's crazy. You know [the musician] Ben Folds? He read The Disaster Artist and wrote to me saying that he was inspired by the story and wanted to turn it into a musical."

IMDb describes THE ROOM as the story of Johnny is a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, inexplicably, she gets bored with him and decides to seduce his best friend, Mark. From there, nothing will be the same again.

THE ROOM has recently received a great deal of attention following the release of THE DISASTER ARTIST. THE DISASTER ARTIST is based on Greg Sestero's best-selling tell-all about the making of Wiseau's cult-classic disasterpiece THE ROOM ("The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made"). The film stars James Franco, Dave Franco, and Seth Rogen. It is directed by James Franco.

