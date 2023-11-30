Tom Holland Says "Scripts Are Being Written" for Fred Astaire Biopic

Holland revealed that the biopic has resumed development following the lengthy writers' strike in Hollywood.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Tom Holland Says

Tom Holland has revealed that his previously announced Fred Astaire biopic has resumed development following the lengthy writers' strike in Hollywood.

According to Collider, Holland discussed the state of the project at a recent Critics Choice Association press conference while promoting his latest project, The Crowded Room, 

Of the film he said, “We are developing it...We obviously put it on pause while everyone was on strike.” 

He continued, "The movie is being developed. Scripts are being written. Meetings are being had. Like anything in the film industry, whether it happens or not is another thing, but we are working towards it as if it is happening. Hopefully, we can find a way to tell the story in the way it needs to be told. I’d love to put my tap shoes on again and to portray that character, but we’ll have to wait and see."

Paddington director Paul King will direct the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall is writing the film. Holland played the title role in the stage adaptation of Billy Elliot in 2008.

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, Rachael O'Conner, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams

While most details on the film are currently under wraps, it will mostly focus on Astaire's relationship with his sister, Adele Astaire. The two moved out of their Midwestern vaudeville act in the early 1900s to star in Broadway and West End productions in the 1920s. As Fred's star began to rise, he parted ways with his sister in 1932.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a separate Fred Astaire biopic is also in the works, revolving around Astaire's relationship with Ginger Rogers. Jamie Bell is attached to star as Astaire in that film, with Maraget Qualley as Rogers.

In addition to the Paddington films, Paul King is also the director of the upcoming musical movie telling the origin story of Willy Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.

After starring in Billy Elliot, Tom Holland starred in the disaster film The Impossible (2012), for which he received a London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year.

Holland achieved international fame for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War (2016). In 2017, Holland won the BAFTA Rising Star Award, at 20-years-old, the second-youngest recipient at the time.



