Tom Hewitt Will Play the Title Role in SWEENEY TODD at Provincetown Theater

BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony nominated actor Tom Hewitt will take on the title role in Sweeney Todd at Provincetown Theater this summer. The role of Mrs. Lovett will be played by Trish LaRose.

The Massachusetts theater company will present a production of the Sondheim musical, comprised of ten actors.

In addition to Hewitt and LaRose, the cast will feature Megan Amorese, Tatiana Chavez, David Marques, Madison Mayer, Eric McNaughton, Sean Potter, Christopher Sidoli, and John Strumwasser.

Directed by David Drake, Sweeney Todd runs July 8-August 29.

The creative team includes musical direction by John Thomas, set design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by John Salutz, costume design by Carol Sherry, and sound design by Sam Sewell.

For more information, visit ProvincetownTheater.org.

Winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Sweeney Todd tells the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate, Mrs. Lovett, bakes the victims into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public who can't seem to get enough of her tasty fare.





