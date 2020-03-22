Todrick Hall Reacts on Twitter to Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Fully Leaked Phone Call

Todrick Hall took to Twitter to voice his opinion on friend Taylor Swift's fully leaked phone call with Kanye West.

My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

The sad part is that I'm sure there will be no apology from him or the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation & trailer of an actual conversation as fact without ever hearing the convo in full. #KanyeWestIsOverParty - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

How does someone orchestrate a filming, not tell the unaware "co-star" and still not be able to deliver an even semi-charming pitch to make themself not look like a creepy fame hungry musical villain? This is just not right. - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

I'm not a fan of cancel culture & people make mistakes but THIS is clearly no mistake. The entire thing is manipulative and calculated and awkward to even hear her have to respond to his non-question questions. ? - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

This self absorbed act & attempt to destroy someone's character just for views is honestly despicable & I'm not surprised that he stands behind President Trump. I will never respect this "man" & I hope that his children never experience what he has put Taylor's parents through. - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

A weaker human/artist could've let this ruin them and no one ever asks what this has done to her mental health, we just assume she's a robot and she can handle anything. So glad that she's a fucking boss ass bitch and it only made her stronger!!! - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

Love you @taylorswift13 for always taking the high road, for letting karma do her motha f**kin thang, for using your wit, pen and guitar to share your art instead of relying on the verified check of other musicians, for being HONEST & for being a real one! PeriodT! - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

All you haters crawling back into your little shady holes to hibernate & wait for her to slip up again, no need to apologize for trying to cancel her. Just know you were wrong. Think before you throw daggers at an innocent HUMAN target. - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

What a glorious day! Haters tried to cancel my friend time & time again. But guess what? She's still winning, still breaking records, still being an ally, still boo'd up, still selling out stadiums like they're Furbys! PSA; YOU CAN'T CANCEL THE CABLE IF YOU AIN'T GOT NO TV! ? - Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 21, 2020

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, producer and social media influencer with over 3 million subscribers and 650 million views.

Hall has released three Number 1 Albums: Straight Outta Oz Deluxe, Forbidden & his most recent album Haus Party which will begin a world tour this October.

His Broadway credits include: Kinky Boots, Chicago, The Color Purple & Memphis. Hall is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé; written and starred in the Virgin America safety video, was featured in Taylor Swift's record breaking music video "Look What You Made Me Do" and most recently he starred in/co-executive produced her latest video "You Need to Calm Down."

Hall can be seen on other television shows, including: "Queer Eye," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Dear White People," "Bring It," "Dance Moms," "Catfish," "Bob's Burgers," "American Idol," "Muppet Babies" and is the star of the documentary Behind the Curtain on Netflix. @Todrick



