TodayTix Launches Virtual Classes Program, Taught By Alex Brightman, Tituss Burgess, and More!

Article Pixel Jul. 15, 2020  
Starting Monday, July 20, TodayTix will launch its first-ever virtual classes program called TomorrowTix Classes. TomorrowTix Classes (available here and on its iOS or Android apps) are led by 40+ artists-including Tony and Emmy Award winners across dance, theater, photography, set design, and more. Open to consumers worldwide, these classes (starting at $15) will feature a range of topics-from photography and dance to social justice and acting-with livestreams, group classes, forums, and one-on-ones.

TodayTix is committed to supporting Broadway artists across disciplines who've been struggling since COVID-19 hit, with a focus on amplifying diverse voices. As part of TomorrowTix Classes, TodayTix will offer an Advocacy & Activism curriculum, kicking off with a conversation on allyship with Ariana DeBose & Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton) and Ashley Park (Mean Girls) that is contribute-what-you-can towards Campaign Zero.

