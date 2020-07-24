Tituss Burgess Joins RETURN OF THE TITUSS BURGESS FAN CLUB

Tituss Burgess Will be Joining RETURN OF THE TITUSS BURGESS FAN CLUB Today at 5pm ET

Mixed Messages, a content creation company from Stanley Martin (Broadway's Aladdin, playwright of Opportunity), is premiering the Return of the Tituss Burgess Fan Club, this time with the tour de force himself! Tituss Burgess joins the club TONIGHT, July 24 at 5:00pm ET on Instagram, Youtube, and Facebook. Viewers are also invited to donate to The Okra Project which works to protect Black trans lives.

Everyone's favorite Burgesses... Burgessi... Burgessees? are back at it again on a Zoom call, this time with more shade, side-eye, social distancing, shenanigans, and stars. Written, directed, and edited by Martin, with Neville Braithwaite (NB Studios, The Antonyo Awards) as editing consultant, the Return of the Tituss Burgess Fan Club stars Deonté L. Warren (Broadway's Aladdin) as Boss Bitch Burgess, Juwan Crawley (Broadway's Aladdin) as Soprano Burgess, Jayson Kerr (The Met's Porgy & Bess) as Propecia Burgess, Brett Tubbs (The Mile Long Opera) as Light Skinned Burgess, and Lauren Rathbun (LaMama ETC's The Cunning Little Vixen) as Imitation Kimmy.

"Black, queer representation is at the forefront of my comedic writing because as a community, we don't get enough exposure," said Martin. "It's slowly but surely getting better but we still need more inclusive representation. I believe deeply in the work that The Okra Project does supporting Black trans lives. Please donate or support however you can."

For more information on The Okra Project, visit TheOkraProject.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You