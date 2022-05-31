Tiresias Presents HYPERFANTASIA at the Brick

Tiresias the Oracle (aka Evan Silver) will be presenting HYPERFANTASIA from June 3-10, 2022 at 8:00PM each night at The Brick in Williamsburg, BK.

HYPERFANTASIA is a sci-fi fantasy drag cabaret about the proliferation of matter in the universe and life on planet Earth. Featuring original music and projections, this miniature epic draws on new evolutionary theories and ancient queer wisdom to dismantle the survival-of-the-fittest paradigm toward an ethic of abundance and extravagance. Hosted by Tiresias, the blind prophet of the Underworld, HYPERFANTASIA includes a reenactment of the Big Bang as a celestial orgasm, a heartfelt ode to our prehistoric unicellular bacterial ancestors, and a dance choreographed using movements of birds-of-paradise during mating rituals. With special guest performances by Pixel the Drag Jester, C'était BonTemps, Will Atkins, Tallulah Talons, Esther, Mizuho Kappa, J'royce Jata, Hodo Alien, Iodine Quartz, and Senerio. June 3-10 at 8pm. Music, Text, Video, & Performance by Evan Silver aka Tiresias

Tiresias is the high priestess and prophet of the Underworld, serving queer visions for ecstatic new futures. Tiresias is the cosmogenic spawn of Evan Silver, a hybrid writer, director, composer and performer staging celestial encounters across theatre, music, video, and the literary arts. Raised in the vibrant city of Chicago by a banjo-playing printmaker and an architect, they developed a passion for multimedia storytelling from an early age. Tiresias gravitates toward stories of journey and transformation, drawing on ancient and contemporary myths, tales, tropes and archetypes to fabulate new ways of being and becoming in the world. They are fascinated by birds, gods, strangers, and the living universe, and have written and directed fifteen original theatre productions on three continents.

HYPERFANTASIA runs Fri-Sun, Jun 3-5 & Wed-Fri, Jun 8-10 at The Brick (579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, 11211). Show starts at 8:00PM ET each night. For detailed calendar and tickets, click here.