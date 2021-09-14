Times Square TKTS Booth Reopens Today

TDF, the not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, will re-open its TKTSÂ® Discount Ticket Booth in Times Square ('under the red steps') at Broadway and 47th Street, today, Tuesday, September 14 at 3pm.

An internationally known symbol of Broadway, TKTS sells same-day discount tickets to matinee and evening performances as well as next-day tickets to matinee performances (up to 50% off) to Broadway and Off Broadway productions. The Booth has been closed since Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020 due to the pandemic.

TKTS Times Square will be selling tickets to same-day matinee and evening performances and next-day matinee* performances:

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3pm - 8pm;

Wednesday from 12pm - 8pm;

Saturday from 11am - 8pm

Sunday from 11am - 7pm.

*next-day matinee is, for example, Wednesday matinees available on Tuesday, Saturday matinees available on Friday, etc.

TKTS will be closed on Mondays until October.

For a real-time listing of shows and prices available at TKTS, download the free TKTS app or visit TDF's website.

TKTS Times Square opened for business on June 25, 1973, and quickly became a mecca for theatregoers from all over the world. Making shows affordable with same-day discount tickets and fostering a community of theatre lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway), TKTS is one of New York City's most photographed landmarks. Housed under distinctive red glass steps, the current TKTS Booth opened in 2008 and has garnered more than a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS was the first public space to open in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular destination for locals and visitors 365 days a year. TKTS' small service fee (currently $6 per ticket) is used to operate the Booth and to help fund TDF's many service programs.

Founded in 1968, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.