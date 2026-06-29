Tickets to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Now on Sale Through May 2027

Tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are now on sale through Sunday, May 9, 2027 at Broadway's Lyric Theatre. Tom Felton plays the role of “Draco Malfoy” through November 1, 2026 only. He is not scheduled to appear at performances August 17-23, September 14-20, and October 12-18.

The current cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is led by John Skelley as Harry Potter and Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter with Emmet Smith as their son Albus Potter. Rachel Christopher and Daniel Fredrick play Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, with Janae Hammond as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Tom Feltonplays Draco Malfoy with Aidan Close as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Kristen Martin plays Delphi Diggory.

Additionally, the cast includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Will Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Maren Searle, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, and Riley Thad Young.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, The Netherlands and across North America on tour.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $430 million total sales and over 3.5 million tickets sold. It's also now the 3rd longest running play in Broadway history.

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