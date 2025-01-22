Tickets on Sale Now for The New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale to the general public for The New York Pops 42nd Birthday Gala, Words and Music: Diane Warren, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The celebratory concert will feature Warren’s memorable songs performed by an exciting line-up of guest artists to be announced.

Diane Warren is an accomplished songwriter with nine #1 hits and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the record for the most #1 songs written by one writer in Billboard history. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, she received the Johnny Mercer Award in June 2024. Warren has earned 15 Academy Award nominations, won a GRAMMY and has received 15 nominations, received an EMMY and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films. A documentary about her life and career, Diane Warren: Relentless, is now streaming on MasterClass.

The New York Pops is also honoring Nadine Wong—Private Wealth Advisor, Executive Director, and Global Sports and Entertainment Director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management—as its 2025 Corporate Honoree. Nadine has been with Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management in New York since 1991, providing financial advice to high-net-worth individuals, families, and foundations, including clients who have won major entertainment awards. She was named in Forbes' inaugural lists of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors from 2018 through 2024 and received Morgan Stanley’s 2014 Women of Achievement MAKERS award.

"Nadine Wong is a dear friend of The New York Pops,” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “We are proud to recognize her exceptional leadership in finance and philanthropy, especially her contributions to our orchestra and to the arts, alongside Music Honoree Diane Warren at our 42nd Birthday Gala.”

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

The New York Pops’ 2024-25 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall also includes Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter with Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg, and John Manzari on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.; and 100 Years of Epic Film Scores on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.