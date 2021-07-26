Tickets To LACKAWANNA BLUES Now On Sale For American Express Card Members

Tickets are on sale now for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson's Jitney, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix).

As the official card sponsor of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, American Express card members have access to exclusive presale tickets before the general public, now through Monday, August 2 at 9:59 am EDT at Telecharge.com or at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office.

Presale tickets for Lackawanna Blues are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members from Monday, August 2 at 10:00 am EDT through Monday, August 9 at 9:59 am EDT. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00am ET online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office.

The safety and peace of mind of all theatregoers, artists and staff are MTC's top priorities. During the months the theatres have been dark, MTC has been working diligently with air-quality experts at both of their venues, Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and Off-Broadway's NY City Center Stage I to ensure the highest air quality through enhanced ventilation systems. MTC has also instituted rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols before and after each performance. All measures will be taken to re-open and maintain the theatres responsibly.

For current protocols and COVID 19 test requirements, visit: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/protocols.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues begins performances Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and opens Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The show is written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson's Jitney, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix), with original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion, and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), and Darron L West (sound design).

Lackawanna Blues runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.