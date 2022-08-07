Tickets Available For SERIALS, Cycle 2: The Return Of The Popular Late Night Short Play Competition!
The beloved late-night play competition is back, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.
SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and
some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic
plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. SERIALS was originally created by Dominic Spillane and Stephen Stout and further developed by members of The Flea Theater's former resident artist companies. Cycle 2 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on August 11-13, and August 18-20 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available for $17 through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the next installment in September. Cycle 1 of The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered June 23-25 and returned with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. The Fled Collective also hosted Fled Fest at The Flea on June 11, to fundraise for SERIALS and to announce the launch of the SERIALS Patreon.
The new SERIALS Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch,
complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts!
Money generated from the Patreon will go towards artists' payment for their work. Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.
AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.
WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.
LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.
Writers for this round of SERIALS include:
Niccolo Aeed
Sam Hamashima
Soth Levine
Phanesia Pharel
Meg Rosensweet
Jasmine Sharma
Josiah Turner
Actors for this round of SERIALS include:
Caroline Banks
Corinne Britti
Georgia Kate Cohen
Stevie Jae Davis
Arielle Gonzalez
Vanessa Guadiana
Jen Jarnagin
Marcus Jones
Macy Lanceta
Karen Marulanda
Tasha Milkman
Joshua Nasser
Michael Ortiz
Alice Lussiana Parente
Dana Placentra
Christine Pollnow
Sarah Alice Shull
Elizabeth Spindler
Magali Trench
Nick Turturro
Nick Walther
Keith Weiss
Directors for this round of SERIALS include:
Emily Bubeck
Paige Esterly
Raz Golden
Jon Jon Johnson
William Vonada
Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com.