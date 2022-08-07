Tickets Available For SERIALS, Cycle 2: The Return Of The Popular Late Night Short Play Competition!

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and

some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic

plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. SERIALS was originally created by Dominic Spillane and Stephen Stout and further developed by members of The Flea Theater's former resident artist companies. Cycle 2 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on August 11-13, and August 18-20 at 9:00 pm. Tickets are available for $17 through Eventbrite. SERIALS will return for the next installment in September. Cycle 1 of The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered June 23-25 and returned with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. The Fled Collective also hosted Fled Fest at The Flea on June 11, to fundraise for SERIALS and to announce the launch of the SERIALS Patreon.

The new SERIALS Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch,

complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts!

Money generated from the Patreon will go towards artists' payment for their work. Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

Writers for this round of SERIALS include:

Niccolo Aeed

Sam Hamashima

Soth Levine

Phanesia Pharel

Meg Rosensweet

Jasmine Sharma

Josiah Turner

Actors for this round of SERIALS include:

Caroline Banks

Corinne Britti

Georgia Kate Cohen

Stevie Jae Davis

Arielle Gonzalez

Vanessa Guadiana

Jen Jarnagin

Marcus Jones

Macy Lanceta

Karen Marulanda

Tasha Milkman

Joshua Nasser

Michael Ortiz

Alice Lussiana Parente

Dana Placentra

Christine Pollnow

Sarah Alice Shull

Elizabeth Spindler

Magali Trench

Nick Turturro

Nick Walther

Keith Weiss

Directors for this round of SERIALS include:

Emily Bubeck

Paige Esterly

Raz Golden

Jon Jon Johnson

William Vonada

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com.