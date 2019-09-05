Tickets Available For Stage Managers' Association Del Hughes Awards 2019; Plus Speakers Announced

On Monday, September 23, 2019, the Stage Managers' Association (SMA) will present its annual Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management to three stage managers from the worlds of Broadway, Off-Broadway, Touring, Regional Theatre, and Opera - Rich Costabile, Barbara Donner, and Mary K Klinger. In addition to the three Lifetime Achievement Awards, the SMA will recognize Janet Friedman with The Founders Award, a special recognition for her many years of service to the SMA and for embodying the values expressed by the Founders of the SMA.

Elynmarie Kazle, Chair of the Stage Managers' Association, highlights that "The Del Hughes Award is the only honor to provide otherwise unsung recognition for excellence in stage management on a national level."

In speaking about the impact of the SMA, Honoree Rich Costabile shares "The SMA is one of the four major forces that have helped shape my career, the others being: Kent Paul, my early mentor and friend; Jerry Freedman, former Artistic Director of Great Lakes Theater, who I met directly through an SMA job lead and with whom I worked for 11 years; and Hal Holbrook, who I met through Jerry Freedman and with whom I toured for 17 years. And that's in addition to my long-time SMA friends who've enriched both my career and my life. In light of that, the Del Hughes Award feels like the dark chocolate icing on the cake."

Honoree Barbara Donner expressed that "It is wonderful to be honored for a lifetime of work in a job that typically comes without honors. I do what I do for the benefit of the production. I get to work and play with people I consider my friends and family. To be recognized for that work by my peers and colleagues is overwhelming." And honoree Mary K Klinger adds "I am full of joy receiving this award reflecting my long held belief that art is at the core of all that we, as stage managers do."

Cheryl Mintz, Director-at-Large of the Stage Managers' Association, Chair of the Awards and Recognition Committee and the Del Hughes Event is pleased to announce the guest speakers at the event, which include Tony Award winning director George C. Wolfe, Tony Award winning actress Elizabeth Franz, past Del Hughes honoree and Broadway Production Stage Manager Arturo E. Porazzi, and Los Angeles Production Stage Manager Meredith Greenburg. The SMA thanks Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids for their leading sponsorship of the event.

The event takes place on Monday, September 23rd 2019 at Connelly's Times Square from 5:00-8:00pm. Reservations are required. SMA Professional and Lifetime members receive two tickets; Associate and Student members receive one ticket. Non-SMA Member tickets are $20. Go to https://SMADH2019.eventbrite.com to make your reservation. Janet Friedman, who is receiving a special recognition with The Founders Award, reflects that "the SMA gave me the opportunity to make lifelong friends who I treasure to this day. I learned so much more about stage managing than I would otherwise have had the opportunity to learn." To join the SMA go to www.stagemanagers.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You