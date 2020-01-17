Tickets are now on sale for Sing Street on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) at Telecharge.com.

New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical Sing Street, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW (Artistic Director James C. Nicola and Managing Director Jeremy Blocker), will transfer directly to Broadway starring members of the New York Theatre Workshop cast, beginning performances at the Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and opening Sunday April 19, 2020.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge) and is based on the motion picture written and directed by Carney.

SING STREET on Broadway will star Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, with off-stage cover Ilan Eskenazi ("Iron Fist"), and Anthony Genovesi as Declan. Additional casting for Sing Street on Broadway to be announced soon.

SING STREET features scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), sound design by Tony Award winner Darron L West & Charles Coes (Lobby Hero), music supervision, orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and makeup design is by J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), with Thomas Schall (The Inheritance) as fight director, Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) as dialect coach, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

SING STREET on Broadway is produced by Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf and Frederick Zollo. Executive Producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.

SING STREET tickets range from $49 - $199 (Including $2 facility fee). The performance schedule for Sing Street at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre is: Tuesday-Saturday at 8pm, and Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm.Please Note: There will be added performances on Monday, March 30 at 8pm, Sunday, April 12 at 3pm, and Sunday, April 19 at 6:30pm. Beginning April 21, 2020, the playing schedule for Sing Street is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

The sold-out, World Premiere of Sing Street began performances at New York Theatre Workshop (79 East 4th Street) on November 25, 2019, opened December 16, 2019, to critical acclaim and was extended two additional weeks to run through January 26, 2020.





