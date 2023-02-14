 Thompson Central Park New York Partners With the New York Pops

Thompson Central Park New York announces today a partnership with iconic New York City orchestra, The New York Pops, for the 40th season of the orchestra's performances at Carnegie Hall. The largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, The New York Pops is celebrating a milestone season as the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra is committed to celebrating the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook.

Located just steps from Carnegie Hall, Thompson Central Park New York joins in the celebrations this season with the introduction of a multi-faceted partnership with the renowned orchestra. Thompson Central Park will be a home away from home for The New York Pops' guest artists and musicians playing with the orchestra this season, while offering patrons of The New York Pops specialty pricing on room reservations and dining at the hotel's culinary venues, Parker's and Burger Joint. Even more, select hotel guests of Thompson Central Park's Upper Stories guestrooms and suites will gain exclusive access to attend various open rehearsals with The New York Pops' at Carnegie Hall, as well as post-concert events and The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala in May.

"On behalf of Thompson Central Park, we are thrilled to partner with The New York Pops for their milestone 40th concert season," said Amanda Reed, Director of Sales and Marketing at Thompson Central Park. "The orchestra's love for musical influences, from Broadway melodies to jazz and pop, makes for an unforgettable show at one of New York City's most famed concert venues. We look forward to inviting our guests and their families to experience a true showcase of New York City musical heritage and heart, right in our neighborhood."

"Thompson Central Park has been a generous supporter of The New York Pops since the hotel opened last year. The hotel is also a celebration of music in New York - from the hotel bar's cocktail namesakes to the jazz trios playing into the night at Parker's, we couldn't think of a better hotel to partner with for our 40th Anniversary season," Anne Swanson, President and Executive Director said.

For more information and to book your stay at Thompson Central Park during the New York Pops season, visit the hotel's website. Hotel packages are available for the following 2023 concerts:



