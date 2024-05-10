Theo Von Comes to the Beacon Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von will perform at the Beacon Theatre on Friday, May 31 at 8:00PM, as part of his Return of the Rat tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10:00AM.



Theo Von is a stand-up comedian and podcaster from Louisiana. He can be seen and heard weekly on his fan-favorite podcast, “This Past Weekend,” where he talks with special guests and his listeners. The podcast began in 2016 and garners millions of listens and views per month. In addition to his podcast, Von has two Netflix comedy specials, “No Offense” and “Regular People.”



Tickets for the May 31 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, May 11.