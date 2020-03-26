Theatre Under the Stars Cancels BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and HELLO, DOLLY!
Theatre Under the Stars has released the following statement regarding the cancellation of upcoming performances:
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to you all for your unwavering support of Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) and for all you have done and continue to do to support the organization.
These are difficult and unprecedented times. After considering every possible measure and eventuality, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 TUTS season: Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Hello, Dolly! All of us here at TUTS send our heartfelt wishes to you and those affected by the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus.
Cancellation of the 2020 productions is one way we can prioritize the safety of our audiences, artists, crews, staff, and volunteers, while supporting our city and those working on the front lines to help flatten the curve. These measures will also ensure that TUTS remains strong and healthy as an organization, returning to Malkin Bowl in 2021 with the presentation of fantastic shows that you - our beloved audience - anticipate year-over-year.
If you are a 2020 TUTS subscriber and current ticket holder, we have a couple of ticketing options available to you. This information will be forthcoming before end of day today (March 26). Thank you for your patience.
We remain extremely grateful for your continued love and support of TUTS - together we will manage through the challenges ahead. We look forward to seeing you all next season where our artists, crews, volunteers, and staff will return - stronger than ever, thanks to your support.
Please stay in touch. You can do so via our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Stay well and be safe,
TUTS Board
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)