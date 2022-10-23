Theatre Revolution Announces The Return Of Glass Ceiling Breakers And Call For Submissions

Theatre Revolution announces the call for submission for the return of Glass Ceiling Breakers: GCB3!

After a COVID induced hiatus, Glass Ceiling Breakers is back and better than before with GCB3! TR is always innovating and trying new things and GCB3 is no exception. The 2023 festival will not only include short plays by female identifying artists, but will continue breaking through glass ceilings with the inclusion of short films in next year's festival. Theatre Revolution produced the very first Women's Playwright Festival in the Hudson Valley and is thrilled to be back and returning to its home away from home at the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison NY to present GCB3 in 2023. The festival will be held on June 16, 17 & 18, 2023. Guidelines for submission for short plays and films can be found at the Theatre Revolution website https://www.theatrerevolution.org/gcb3-submissions