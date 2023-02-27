Theatre Resources Unlimited To Host Spring 2023 Producer Development Program

As part of the ongoing TRU Community Gathering Series, TRU will host a free meet-and-greet info session about our Producer Development and Mentorship Program, on Friday March 3, from 5 to 6:30pm. This is the only theater production program to offer in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price.

Prospective applicants - and the producing-curious - will have the opportunity to learn from and network with our commercial producer instructors: Blair Russell, a Tony nominated producer whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway shows (Slave Play, Sweeney Todd off-Broadway) the returning instructor of the FOUNDATIONS CLASS; and Martin Platt and David Elliott of Perry Street Theatricals general management, producers (Tony winners for Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, Dames at Sea revival, Bedlam's Hamlet/St. Joan, off-Broadway award winning In the Continuum and an oak tree; Lend Me a Tenor musical in London), who will be leading the 2023 Spring Master Class. Attendees will also meet and hear from successful program graduates at this Intro evening. Spots can be reserved at https://truonline.org/events/free-intro-to-pdmp-spring23/.

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its third year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date nearly 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule of weekly conversations: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Blair Russell is a Tony-nominated producer, developer, whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway shows. His most recent theatre projects include the 12-time Tony-nominated Slave Play, Lizard Boy, and the concept recording of the new musical For Tonight. As Co-founder and Director of Operations for Resounding, he produces live immersive entertainment. Blair has been a guest speaker/artist at a number of institutions including the University of Maryland, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts, and the York School in Monterey, CA. He was also a visiting lecturer for the semester-long Atelier program at Princeton University where he collaborated with composer Georgia Stitt on her oratorio The Circling Universe. Blair has appeared as a guest on a number of podcasts (American Theatre Artists Online, A Star Is Bored, Backstage Talk, Broadway ReFocused), webseries (Actors Unscripted, Awkward Conversations, Be Our Guest! - Live and In Color, Dreamland XR, In The (Home) Office - Goodspeed Musicals), and at global conferences (National Alliance for Musical Theater, Global XR Conference, Immerse Global Summit Series)

David Elliot has worked in the New York theatre community for over 25 years, much of that time with Martin Platt as a principal in Perry Street Theatricals (PST). PST, founded by Platt and Elliott in 2004, is a multi-award-winning producing and general management company where they collectively produced and general managed over 25 productions. Their productions have been nominated for nearly every award in the theatre industry. Highlights include - London: Lend Me A Tenor The Musical; Broadway: Dames At Sea, Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike. Off Broadway: Georgie, Bedlam's Hamlet And Saint Joan, In The Continuum, The Exonerated, An Oak Tree, and 7 shows as Producing Artistic Director at the Cape Playhouse. As General Manager: Bedlam's Sense & Sensibility, The Saintliness of Margery Kempe and 3 tours with The Aquila Theatre Company. David recently served as Producing Artistic Director at the Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA.

Martin Platt has worked together with David Elliott for nearly 20 years. Martin is a producer, director, and general manager, and a principal in Perry Street Theatricals (PST), and in Pemberley Perry, a collaboration between PST and Pemberley Productions. PST, founded by Platt and Elliott in 2004, is a multi-award-winning producing and general management company where they collectively produced and general managed over 25 productions. Their productions have been nominated for nearly every award in the theatre industry. Selected credits include: London: Nixon's Nixon, Lend Me A Tenor The Musical Broadway: Dames At Sea, Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike, Off Broadway: The Woman In Black, Islander, Georgie; General Manager: The Last Ship starring Sting (Ahmanson), The Secret Garden (Ahmanson), Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (CTG Los Angeles), Richard Nelson's The Michaels Abroad.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.