Theatre Professionals Launch Online Catalog Featuring Unique Art, Including Scarves, Masks, Wine Classes and More

https://www.artistssurthrivingcatalog.com/2020 has officially launched! The website features the unique art of over 100 theatre professionals. The 'Artists SurTHRIVING Catalog' is the perfect place to do your holiday shopping, and support those who work in the theatre industry.

The site features chocolates, scarves, masks, wine classes, hunk pillows, custom underwear and more!

The site states:

"Broadway will be dark for over a year. Many people have asked how to help the community. This is a catalog of artists who need your support. Here is a great way to purchase from artists in our community. As we approach the holidays, you will directly support artists to help them get through our 'pause', while also giving wonderful, unique gifts to those you love."

Check out examples from the Catalog below:

Annie Edgerton, the Wine Minx®

My goal: I just want everyone to drink more wine they love MORE!

My creds: Diploma in Wines & Spirits, Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, Certified Specialist of Spirits, Master of Wine student: 25+ years as a wine appraiser, consultant, writer, educator, and TV host

My wares: I teach zoom wine classes for you and your (near or distanced) friends of all wine-loving levels -

I can curate a case of wine for you based on your preferences -

I offer more "serious" consultation for collectors -

I've worked with private chefs to pair delicious wines for in-home dining -

...If you have a wine need, I'm your gal!

Drop a line: wineminx@me.com

http://www.wineminxannie.com/

Austintacious

Mouth watering hand made truffles! No preservatives! Coffee truffles, Coconut Caramel with sea salt, Dark Chocolate truffles with a dark chocolate garnish! I call myself, "The Singing Chocolatier".

https://theaustintacious.com/

BeadedByVal

Beautiful handmade beaded memory wire bracelets here for sale. Each bracelet is made with standard memory and should fit most wrist sizes and is made with either all glass beads or a mix of glass and stone beads. Each bracelet is unique and one of a kind. There is also a series of bracelets inspired by Harry Potter Hogwarts house colors. I can also custom make a bracelet for you if requested.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/BeadedByVal

Check out more offerings on the site HERE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You