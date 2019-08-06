Theatre District Hot-Spot Joe Allen Restaurant Will Temporarily Close This Week for Repairs

Aug. 6, 2019  

Theatre District dining staple Joe Allen Restaurant, located at 326 W 46th Street, has announced that it will close temporarily this week for repairs.

In May, 1965, Joe Allen opened the restaurant that bears his name. That same year, the cast of the ill-fated show "Kelly" gave Joe a poster of their show. It ran one performance, and they thought it should hang, well, somewhere. Since then, it's become a Broadway tradition for those unlucky flops to adorn the restaurant's walls. Everyone remembers the hits, but Joe Allen's revels in the flops.

