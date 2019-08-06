Theatre District Hot-Spot Joe Allen Restaurant Will Temporarily Close This Week for Repairs
Theatre District dining staple Joe Allen Restaurant, located at 326 W 46th Street, has announced that it will close temporarily this week for repairs.
Looks like we're on vacation until next Monday, here are the deets... pic.twitter.com/mifxHnCSgN- Joe Allen Restaurant (@JoeAllenNYC) August 6, 2019
In May, 1965, Joe Allen opened the restaurant that bears his name. That same year, the cast of the ill-fated show "Kelly" gave Joe a poster of their show. It ran one performance, and they thought it should hang, well, somewhere. Since then, it's become a Broadway tradition for those unlucky flops to adorn the restaurant's walls. Everyone remembers the hits, but Joe Allen's revels in the flops.
