Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77

Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old. The news was shared earlier this evening by Feingold's colleague, Time Out New York theatre critic, Adam Feldman.

Feingold began contributing to The Village Voice in 1971, and was its chief theater critic from 1983-2013. Feinsgold also frequently served as a judge for the OBIE Awards, and most recently contributed content to New York Stage Review and TheaterMania.

Michael Feingold has twice received the George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism and has twice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism.

Feingold also worked as a playwright, dramaturg, and translator. His translations of the Brecht-Weill music-theatre works are the standard ones published in the Kurt Weill Edition. His translations of The Threepenny Opera have appeared on Broadway and stages around the country.