Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77

Feingold began contributing to The Village Voice in 1971, and was its chief theater critic from 1983-2013.

Nov. 21, 2022  
Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77

Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old. The news was shared earlier this evening by Feingold's colleague, Time Out New York theatre critic, Adam Feldman.

Feingold began contributing to The Village Voice in 1971, and was its chief theater critic from 1983-2013. Feinsgold also frequently served as a judge for the OBIE Awards, and most recently contributed content to New York Stage Review and TheaterMania.

Michael Feingold has twice received the George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism and has twice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism.

Feingold also worked as a playwright, dramaturg, and translator. His translations of the Brecht-Weill music-theatre works are the standard ones published in the Kurt Weill Edition. His translations of The Threepenny Opera have appeared on Broadway and stages around the country.



Related Stories
New York Talent Manager Bill Treusch Has Passed Away Photo
New York Talent Manager Bill Treusch Has Passed Away
Esteemed New York talent manager Bill Treusch died following a long illness on Tuesday, November 15th in New York City. Born March 16, 1942, Bill lived his life in New York City.  Bill was a beloved brother, uncle, manager, mentor, and friend wholeaves behind a wonderfully eclectic group of friends and colleagues. 
Barbara Warner Howard, Founding Member of New York Theatre Workshop, Passes Away Photo
Barbara Warner Howard, Founding Member of New York Theatre Workshop, Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Barbara Leah Warner Howard died on November 9, 2022, peacefully at home while listening to Ella Fitzgerald, surrounded by family and friends. 
HARRY POTTER & West End Actor Leslie Phillips Dies at 98 Photo
HARRY POTTER & West End Actor Leslie Phillips Dies at 98
Phillips is well known as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films. He was also seen in four of the 31 Carry On films. Phillips was seen on stage in Peter Pan, Better For Worse, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and more.
Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34 Photo
Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34
Aaron Carter, a singer with credits both on and off-Broadway, has passed away at the age of 34. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 11/22: KPOP Opening Night, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Reviews, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/22: KPOP Opening Night, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Reviews, and More!
November 22, 2022

Top stories include opening night coverage from KPOP the Musical, reviews for A Christmas Carol starring Jefferson Mays, and more!
Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77
November 21, 2022

Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old.
Photos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory TheatrePhotos: George Salazar, Janet Dacal & More Star in THE WHO'S TOMMY IN CONCERT at Flint Repertory Theatre
November 21, 2022

See photos of George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Tommy, Janet Dacal (The Band’s Visit) as Mrs. Walker, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Captain Walker, Paul Whitty (Once) as Uncle Ernie, Jeremiah Porter as Cousin Kevin and Arielle Crosby as The Acid Queen in The Who's Tommy in Concert at The FIM Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint.
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Final Benefit Performance in JanuaryMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Adds Final Benefit Performance in January
November 21, 2022

New York Theatre Workshop has added a final benefit performance of Merrily We Roll Along on Sunday January 22, 2023, at 2pm. Proceeds from the performance will benefit NYTW’s education and engagement programming across the 2022/23 season.
Video: Watch a Clip of Idina Menzel on CELEBRITY IOU - Airing Tonight!Video: Watch a Clip of Idina Menzel on CELEBRITY IOU - Airing Tonight!
November 21, 2022

Watch a clip of Idina Menzel with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on HGTV's Celebrity IOU!