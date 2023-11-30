Theatre Aspen to Present First-Ever Winter Season Featuring Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

Theatre Aspen has revealed a new Winter Season of programming beginning in 2024. To kick off the season, Sirius-XM radio host Seth Rudetsky will host two nights of his “Broadway Concert Series” including nights with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful, The Minutes) on January 13 and with Ana Gasteyer (Wicked, “Saturday Night Live”) on January 15 at 8:30PM at the Hotel Jerome (330 E Main St, Aspen, CO).

“For the first time in its history, Theatre Aspen is thrilled to extend its activities to embrace a fully planned winter season,” said Producing Director Jed Bernstein. “This marks an exciting new chapter for us, and we are eager to bring the magic of theater to our audiences throughout the year.”

These spontaneous evenings of show-stopping stories and hit songs will also feature Mueller recreating her recent triumph when she put her own spin on Miss Adelaide at the Kennedy Center's Guys and Dolls and Gasteyer discussing her many unforgettable characters on “Saturday Night Live,” including Celine Dion, her topless Martha Stewart and as one half of the NPR ladies praising Schweddy Balls and Dusty Muffins.

Doors open for both concerts at 8PM ahead of the 8:30PM show. General tickets are $125 per person with a two-drink minimum. A limited number of VIP tickets - $175 with a two-drink minimum – will be available with prime seating and a meet-and-greet following the performance. For tickets and additional information on the event, visit Click Here or call 970-300-4474.

Details about additional winter season productions to be held the weekends of February 2 and March 15, will be announced shortly.

As Theatre Aspen concludes its 40th Anniversary season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit Click Here or call (970) 925-9313.

SETH RUDETSKY

When Broadway shut down, Seth and his native Texan husband James Wesley started hosting the livestream “Stars In The House” which raises money for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). So far, they've raised over $1.2 million dollars and recently celebrated their three-year anniversary of the show. Before that, Seth spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor as well as two years as a comedy writer on “The Rosie O'Donnell Show” (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers). He is now the afternoon deejay on the Sirius-XM Broadway channel as well as the host of “Seth Speaks.” He performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway, in London, Boston (Irne award), and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (New York Times' critics' pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. He's written the books Seth's Broadway Diary Volume 1 and 2 (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek (Random House) and the just available Musical Theatre for Dummies. Seth and James co-produced the “What the World Needs Now Is Love” recording with Broadway Records (number one on iTunes) featuring amazing singers like Jessie Mueller, Carole King, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and so many more to help the victims and families of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub Shooting. He and James also produce and host the yearly “Voices for the Voiceless” concert to benefit You Gotta Believe which helps older foster kids find families (stars have included Tina Fey and Megan Hilty) as well as producing/hosting 13 Concert For America benefits which help non-profits like National Immigration Law Center and MAACP (stars have included Barry Manilow and Chita Rivera). James and Seth run “Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise” which brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations! You can learn more about Seth's cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com

ANA GASTEYER

is the iconic comedic actress has made us laugh for countless years. Recently, she lit up the small screen as Katherine Hastings in Justin Spitzer's critically acclaimed NBC workplace comedy, “American Auto,” as well as starring, writing and Executive producing the hilarious holiday film parody A Clusterfunke Christmas for Comedy Central.

Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her iconic work as a regular on “Saturday Night Live.” Some of her most celebrated characters include: Martha Stewart, Celine Dion, Margaret from NPR, music teacher Bobby Culp. Additional television credits: “Lady Dynamite,” “People of Earth,” “The Goldbergs,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Good Wife,” “Suburgatory,” and “Girls.” She also starred in two live musicals for Fox: Grease! Live as ‘Principal McGee' and A Christmas Story Live! as ‘Mrs. Schwartz.' Gasteyer stunned judges on FOX's “The Masked Singer” as ‘Tree.' On the big screen, Gasteyer can be seen in Mean Girls, Robot & Frank, What Women Want, The Women, Happiest Season, and Wine Country. She will next be seen starring opposite Lilly Singh in the inde comedy, Doin' It.

On stage, Gasteyer starred in the Encores! Off-Center production A New Brain, and has stunned on Broadway with celebrated performances in Rocky Horror, The Royal Family, The Three Penny Opera, and as ‘Elphaba' in Wicked. She also played ‘Fanny Brice' in Funny Girl at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and ‘Fosca' in Stephen Sondheim's Passion at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, as well as ‘Ms. Hannigan' in the beloved classic, Annie at the Hollywood Bowl. She regularly tours with her cabaret show featuring songs for her albums I'm Hip! as well as Sugar and Booze.

JESSIE MUELLER

is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer. She returned to Broadway this season in Tracy Letts' The Minutes. Other recent credits include the Kennedy Center's Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, Julie Jordan in the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (Tony & Grammy nominations, Drama Desk Award), originating the roles of both Jenna in Waitress (Tony, DD & Grammy noms) and Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony, Grammy, & DD Awards). Concert appearances include Chicago's Lyric Opera, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Film and Television: Steven Spielberg's The Post, “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” Hulu's “Candy,” and Lifetime's “Patsy & Loretta.” She can be heard as part of the kooky cast of Netflix' “Centaurworld” and Wondery's “Melon's House Party.” She is an Arts Education champion for groups such as Rosie's Theater Kids and a long-time supporter of The Actors Fund & Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids.