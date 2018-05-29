Theater Talk
Theater Talk: Taylor Louderman and Grey Henson Give the Scoop on MEAN GIRLS

May. 29, 2018  

Tony-nominated actors Taylor Louderman and Grey Henson from new musical Mean Girls have a fabulous time with Julie Halston, Michael Musto and Susan Haskins, celebrating their successful Broadway show. Next, our intrepid producer Lane Binkley goes on location to Theatre Row to interview Randy, the witty and insightful (and Australian) star of Off-Broadway's new hit Randy Writes a Novel.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

