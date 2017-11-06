Theater Talk: Chattin' with Michael Musto, Murray Hill, Bridget Everett & More!

Cabaret favorites Murray Hill, Bridget Everett with producer Daniel Nardicio of Club Cumming talk about developing and bringing their style of entertainment to audiences in NYC, as well as around the world, as they prepare for Musto Duets Deux, a benefit for Gays Against Guns starring guest co-host Michael Musto at the popular new hot spot that Nardicio owns with actor Alan Cumming.

Next, writer/performer Clay McLeod Chapman, creator of The Pumpkin Pie Show and producer/director Timothy Haskell, creator of Psycho Clan productions Nightmare New York Haunted House and the new live experience This Is Real join guest co-host Jason Zinoman and Theater Talk producer Susan Haskins-Doloff to discuss creating horror theater.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

