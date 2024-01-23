Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Producer Bootcamp Raising Money For Theater 2024: Who, How And When To Ask

Theater Resources Unlimited is inviting you to join the annual TRU Producer Bootcamp, Raising Money for Theater 2024: Who, How and When to Ask on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12pm - 7pm ET. Workshop cost starts at $115 for students, and a basic early bird price of $160 thru 2/10 with a discount for TRU members. For more info and ticketing, visit: https://truonline.org/events/raising-money-for-theater-2024/. Scholarships are available to those who demonstrate financial need - for scholarships, fill out form here: https://forms.gle/SQAZrFc3nXjduyPu9

Theater was put on hold in March 2020, but hope finally is on the horizon: though uncertainties persist, at least we have an effective vaccine and have seen the tentative return of live theater. So start moving ahead now with passion, a plan, and an awareness of how to navigate our current world-in-transition. We invite you to acquire some basic tools and crucial information that will help you to overcome your money shyness, navigate the roadblocks, and effectively reach out to supporters. From pitching techniques and presentation skills to legal requirements and business planning, plus a wealth of first-hand experience from a half dozen producers who are currently active in the Broadway and off-Broadway worlds, we promise you an informative, empowering and inspiring day.

Workshop faculty will include: producers Jane Dubin (Is This a Room? and Dana H.; The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, An American in Paris, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher, Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann); Sharon Fallon/Sharon Fallon Productions, executive producer, general manager and consultant (Indecent, Beautiful Broadway, London & National Tour, Matilda The Musical, Lysistrata Jones); Neil Gooding (Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Dogfight and New York productions of Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps, Alan Cumming's one-man Macbeth on Broadway; Back to the Future in London and Broadway); R.K. Greene (Harmony, Beau the Musical;previous: Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Cougar: The Musical, Room Service); Cody Lassen (How I Learned To Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening revival). PLUS Entertainment attorneys Lee Feldshon and Eric Goldman, financial advisor Bailie Slevin, and more!

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.