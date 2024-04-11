Theater Resources Unlimited and Write Act Repertory to Present TRU 2024 Virtual Audition Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited, in association with Write Act Repertory, will present the TRU 2024 Virtual Audition on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2024 from 11:30am - 6:00pm ET on Zoom. The event, held virtually to serve friends outside of New York City, now includes film and virtual producers, as well as live theater. Be seen by over 40 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents and casting directors in one 2-minute audition! "Early bird" applications are available through April 28, 2024, with a submission fee of $65 ($50 for TRU members, and yes, you may join as a member). Price raises to $100 ($85 for TRU members) on April 29th. Limited financial aid is available.

To apply, and for more info, visit https://truonline.org/events/virtual-audition-2024/.

All TRU and Actors Equity members will be automatically accepted, and then remaining applicants will be selected based on type, training and experience. Diverse actors strongly encouraged - the event will include a range of theater companies and indie producers with varied casting needs, including live performance, film and virtual. They want to see YOU!

Registration includes a Meet the Coaches event on Sunday, April 28, 2pm - 6pm ET, a Virtual Audition Technique and Protocol session, One-On-One Virtual Tech Coaching, and a Tech Tutorial to guide you in placement, camera quality, optimal Wi-fi, mic, background and more.

Confirmed Companies (as of 4/10/24): 4DS Film/TV Studios, Bantaaba Theatre, Blake Avenue Productions, Break a Leg Productions, CreateTheatre Play Festival, Face to Face Films, Good Light Productions, Hudson River Repertory, IFCB Productions (off-Broadway It Came from Beyond), Killing Kompany Dinner Theater, Marko Mako Productions, New Tune Entertainment, New York New Works Theatre Festival, Polaris North Studio, Rhymes Over Beats, Sacred Ground Productions, Sanford Silver Productions, Tin Mirror Studios, Triangle Theatre, TRU Voices New Musicals Reading Series, ViOp Productions, vMHF Theatricals, WBC Productions (off-Broadway Wicked City Blues), Wildly Productive Productions, Write Act Repertory.

Confirmed Industry (as of 4/10/24): agent Valerie Adami (SW Artists); casting directors Wayne Chang (Wayne Chang Casting), Helene Galek (Helene Galek Casting), Bob Kale (MKA Casting), Scott Powers (Scott Powers Casting).

The first 80 applicants are automatically accepted. After that, only TRU members and Actors Equity members are automatically accepted; non-member applications will be passed in after the final submission date of May 12, subject to availability. If TRU does not have room for you, you will be refunded of your submission fee. Cancellations with at least 3 days notice, will receive a refund minus a $10 processing fee; cancellations less than 3 days before the event will be considered on a case by case basis.