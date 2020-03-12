Theater Resources Unlimited and Actors Connection/Reproduction to Hold TRU NYC Audition Weekend

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has announced the 2020 NYC Audition Weekend,which will take place from Saturday, April 25, 2020 to Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Actors Connection, 630 Ninth Avenue, Suite 1410, between 45th and 46th Streets, NYC. Submission deadline: April 14, 2020. Cost is $60 ($45 for TRU members and AEA members) thru April 1st; after April 1st $95 ($80 for TRU and AEA). Scholarships available - email TRUActors@gmail.com for info.

Be seen by over 50 theater companies, producers, writers, directors, agents and casting directors in one 2-minute audition! It's the friendliest audition in town! Download the application here: AE20-Audition_Packet MASTER - read carefully.

Submit early - the first 80 submissions will be automatically accepted ... and

you save $10 if you apply before April 1st!

All TRU members and AEA members will be accepted, and then remaining applicants will be selected based on type, training and experience. We strongly encourage diversity - we are inviting a range of 50 or more theater companies and indie producers with a range of casting needs. So yes, they want to see YOU.

To help you prepare for the audition, your registration includes a free seat at MEET THE COACHES on March 29th, and at AUDITION TECHNIQUE AND PROTOCOL (there is a $10 holding fee for this) on April 5. But you must reserve for these events (space limited, first come first served).

Click here to read what others have said about the TRU Audition.

Who Will Be Coming to See You

Confirmed companies (as of 3/5/20): 7Sirens LLC, Abingdon Theatre Company, Acclaim Theatrical, The Actors Project NYC, Antonia Arts, August Strindberg Repertory, The Bantabaa Theatre, Break a Leg Productions, Filmus, Killing Kompany Dinner Theater, Me & You Productions, Mixing It Up Productions, New York New Works Theatre Festival, Nylon Fusion Theater Co, Osperations, RolyPoly Productions, Sacred Ground Productions, TRU Voices Reading Series, Visionary Productions/Harriet the musical, vMHF Theatricals, The Wild Whatever, Wildly Productive Productions.

Confirmed Industry* (as of 3/5/20):

agents Valerie Adami of SW Artists, Albert Bramante (Emerging Talent); casting directors Robin Carus (Robin Carus Casting), Helene Galek (Helene Galek Casting), Bob Kale (MKA Casting); manager Bobby Holder of The Talent Express.

Companies who attended last year (will be invited back): 1776 Music, Alternative Theatre Company, American Bard Theater Co, American Renaissance Theatre Co, American Theater of Actors, August Strindberg Repertory Theatre, BlakeAve Productions, Broadway Bound Festival, Chatillion Stage Company, The Company Theatre Group, Cross-Eyed Bear Productions, The Cry Havoc Company, dé time productions, Dirty Laundry Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theater, Gorilla Repertory Theatre Co, HME Productions, Hudson River Repertory Co, J. Jewell Productions, KBO Theater Co, Mighty Shero Productions, Miller-Coffman Productions, More Than Broadway, MouseMuse Productions, The New Short Plays Festival, NewYorkRep, Nu*ance Theatre, Open Hydrant Theater Co., The Players, Players Theatre Short Play & Musical Festival, Pulse Ensemble,Ripple Effect Artists, Rising Sun Performing Company, Summerfest, TAPT, Theater To Go, WhiteWolf Theatrical Productions, Whore Presents Playwrights Collective and Xander Flynn Chauncey Productions.

Industry who attended last year (will be invited back): agent Charlie Wright of Wright Talent Management; casting directors Angela Citrola (Citrola Casting), RJ Magee (Magee Casting), Scott Powers (Scott Powers Casting) and Tom Rowan (Tom Rowan Casting); managers Deborah Dotoli of AAG Talent and Evelyn Franciso of The Talent Express.

Submission Requirements

Actors, you're going to need over 50 headshots for your TRU Audition. Reproductions.com is proud to sponsor this event and has a fantastic offer for you. Take 20% off headshot prints, retouching, comp cards, business cards and postcard printing. Good for three orders - email TRUActors@gmail.com for discount code! Valid through 7/31/20.

Need new headshots? We are working on having special headshot deals for TRU Audition applicants. Email TRUActors@gmail.com for details.

To apply: register and pay using the payment options in the bright red box (above left on your computer, or scroll to bottom of page on your other devices); then scan and email your application and headshot/resume to TRUActors@gmail.com - we must have everything (payment, application, headshot, resume) before your application is considered complete.

Materials may also be mailed to:

Theater Resources Unlimited/Audition, 115 W. 29th Street, Suite 1200, NY NY 10001

Audition Dates and Details

Saturday & Sunday, April 25 & 26 o Non-singing Auditions: Saturday 10AM-6PM, Sunday 10AM-11AM o Singing Auditions: Sunday 10:00AM-6PM (you will be required to perform a monologue, too)



TRU members and Equity members are automatically accepted; non-member applications will be passed in after the final submission date of April 14th, subject to availability. If we do not have room for you, we will issue a check refund of your submission fee. If you cancel after we schedule you, and you do it with more than 3 days notice, we will issue a refund minus a $10 processing fee. Cancelations less than 3 days before the event will be considered on a case by case basis.

Download PDF of application packet: AE20-Audition_Packet MASTER

Electronic submissions are preferred to TRUActors@gmail.com, but you may hard copy mail your check and materials (application, headshot, resume, check or money order) to:

Theater Resources Unlimited/Audition Event

115 W. 29th Street, Suite 1200, NYC NY 10001

Standard (early) registration thru April 1

TRU members and AEA, $45 | Non-members, $60 |Audition/Membership Package, $125

Late registration thru April 14th

TRU members and AEA, $80 | Non-members $95 | Audition/Membership Package Standard Registration, $160

Student Discount Available - Email TRUStaff1@gmail.com for code, and provide your student ID.

Scholarships Available - If you have genuine financial need, fill out a scholarship application at https://forms.gle/xuvG5Q1T4CnZX6Rm6

Final Submission Deadline: April 14th. Audition times will be assigned around April 17-19. AE20-Audition_Packet MASTER - download and read carefully.

* The presence of a casting director is absolutely not a guarantee or promise of employment.





