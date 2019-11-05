The York Theatre Company Offers Show Only Tickets For The 28th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

The York Theatre Company has announced show only tickets are now available for the 28th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala honoring 2019 Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) with the 2019 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre and producer Riki Kane Larimer (Cagney) with The York Theatre Company Founders' Award on Monday evening, November 11, 2019 at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

General seating on the upper mezzanine with open bar begins at 7:30pm and is priced at $150. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Director of Development Shana Farr at (212) 935-5824, ext. 226 or sfarr@yorktheatre.org, or go online at YorkTheatre.org.

It was previously announced, the 28th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala will be hosted by Tony-winning actor and playwright Charlayne Woodard. It will include special guest appearances by John Ellison Conlee, Robert Creighton, Darius de Haas, Jeffry Denman, Dawn Driver, Mercedes Ellington, Kylie Kuioka, Teresa Eyring, Ron Lucas, Richard Maltby, Jr., Larry Owens, Tony Perry, Malvinna Rose, Melissa Schott, Marc Shaiman, Edward Tolve, Ekele Ukegbu, Ben Vereen, Anita Welch, Freida Williams, Patrick Wilson, David Yazbek, and The Alumni Ensemble of The Boys and Girls Choir of Harlem and will feature musical numbers from the hit Broadway musicals The Wiz, Hair, Ain't Misbehavin', The Full Monty, and more!

The Reception begins at 6:00 p.m. followed by a concert and award ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Michael Unger (York's former Associate Artistic Director, recently appointed Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre in Wisconsin) directs the evening's celebration under the music direction of Eric Svejcar.

For additional information, pricing and reservations, please contact Director of Development Shana Farr at (212) 935-5824, ext. 226 or sfarr@yorktheatre.org, or go online at YorkTheatre.org.





