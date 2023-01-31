Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Why Collective to Present MIXT: A LIVING GALLERY at Nancy Manocherian's the Cell Theatre in February

MIXT is a community-created event set to the backdrop of Julian Wild's original musical composition The Illusion of Nature.

Jan. 31, 2023  

The Why Collective will begin its inaugural residency with Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in Manhattan. You can experience the festival from February through May 2023 and share its founders' pride and excitement at this dream come true.

The first Why Collective installation at the cell theatre in 2023 is MIXT: A Living Gallery, which runs from Feb. 2 through 4. The public can enjoy this installation in-person in New York City or via livestream, with tickets ranging from $18 for single-day livestream access through $99 for three-day, in-person access.

Members of the public will present their own original artwork of all disciplines, including dance, poetry, and visual art. Attendees will enjoy cocktails and concessions while being encouraged to interact with and react to the performances in the living gallery.

Following MIXT, the Why Collective will produce three additional shows this season. Founder and creative director Sydney Anderson describes the season as a collective effort to find answers to life's deepest questions.

"While the projects are vastly different in communication style- we have an art gallery, a play, a theatrical poem, and a concert- all share a thread of the same theme, which is an exploration of the ways in which we bring our inner voice to outside," said Anderson.

Artists Featured in MIXT are as follows.

Julian Wild, Soundscape designer/composer/singer/actor

Ms. Zilbert, Host / Drag Cabaret Performer

Peter Ver Brugge, Painter / Community Art Facilitator

Bloom Sound Collective, sound healers

Mary-Angela Granberry, dancer/actor

Elizabeth Gartman, composer

ft. World Premiere of commissioned chamber work, "When Nature Stood Trial."
Sydney Anderson, soprano/flutist

Ashtyn Brown, cello/composer

Alberto Medero, Creative ASL

David Ross Lawn, piano/fashion/photography

Amanda Rose Austin, visual art/soprano

Sarah Desoeidy, dancer

Jorge Sosa, composer/electronics (World Premiere)

Dina von Zweck, poet

Timothy Peterson, composer

Doori Na, violin

Sophie Delphis, mezzo-soprano

Norm Mattox, poet

Lynn Lane, poet

Brooklyn Motion Capture Dance Ensemble

Lucy McKnight, composer/vocalist

Kennedy Taylor Dixon, vocalist/violist

Legs Akimbo, Varietease Artist

Titilayo Ayangade, cello/photography

Funda Cizmecioglu, violin

Quaba Ernest, dancer

Laura Dearman, dancer

Bryce McClendon, writer/storyteller

Vayl Larkin, poet

Elemen2al The Poet

Chelsea Helm, soprano

Akshaya Tucker, composer (World Premiere)

Timothy Peterson, composer (World Premiere)

Derek Weagle, composer

ft. World Premiere of commissioned chamber work, "a mask of flowers"

Jacob Bolda, poet

Bryce McClendon, countertenor

Carla Fortmann, clarinet

Funda Çizmecioğlu, violin

Legs Akimbo, Varietease Artist

Akshaya Tucker, composer

Kamini Avril, visual artist

Tanner Stegink, trombone

Sir Dominique Jordan - The Prolific One, poet

Dicky Dutton, baritone/writer

Vayl Larkin, poet

Brooklyn Motion Capture Dance Ensemble

Featured Installation Artists (ALL NIGHTS):

Kamini Avril, visual artist

Angela Wei, painter

Varvàra Fern, sculptor

Sheldon Kleeman, mixed medium collage artist

Nathaniel LaNasa, visual artist/pianist

Emilie Karl, collage artist

(Artists Participating Virtually)

Hannah Mae Sturges, poet/actor/filmmaker

Elemen2al, poet

Sam Waits, poet

Kit Wren, poet

Vayl Larkin, poet

Chen-Yi Wu, visual artist

Alexa Letourneau, Composer/flutist/vocalist/slam poet

Katya Bormotina, viola

Charles Kreidler, composer/photographer

Nessa Nachelle, writer/poet

Frogg Corpse, Poet/Vocalist/Photographer

Shockie G The Poet

Emma Sue Ewing, dancer

Jairo Dealba, painter/writer

Nionda Torriell, painter

Sydni Peeler, painter

N33fti, painter

Pamela Marino, Painter/Mixed Media Visual Artist

Tala Abunuwar, painter

TICKET PRICES

Tickets range from $45 for a single-day, in-person admittance to $99 for admittance to all three nights of MIXT. Discounts are available for those who plan to participate as artists. Additionally, the gallery will be livestreamed, with livestream tickets costing $18 per day or $36 for all three days. Festival passes are $169 and include access to MIXT and the Why Collective's three other performances this season.

BUY HERE

LOCATION

the cell theatre

338 W 23rd Street

New York, NY 10011

ABOUT THE CREATOR

An award-winning songwriter and producer, Julian Wild is an audio engineer at the National Opera Center in Manhattan and runs his own private production service Wild Humans Studios. He is a production manager and creative consultant for experimental and devised works, as well as a life coach for creative professionals, hobbyists, and dreamers through his service LetMeHelpYouLoveYou.com. Julian seeks to make our systems, our households, and even our own minds more accepting and healthy places for people to be themselves. Julian's greatest love in life is writing, performing, and manifesting music.


