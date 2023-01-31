The Why Collective to Present MIXT: A LIVING GALLERY at Nancy Manocherian's the Cell Theatre in February
MIXT is a community-created event set to the backdrop of Julian Wild's original musical composition The Illusion of Nature.
The Why Collective will begin its inaugural residency with Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in Manhattan. You can experience the festival from February through May 2023 and share its founders' pride and excitement at this dream come true.
The first Why Collective installation at the cell theatre in 2023 is MIXT: A Living Gallery, which runs from Feb. 2 through 4. The public can enjoy this installation in-person in New York City or via livestream, with tickets ranging from $18 for single-day livestream access through $99 for three-day, in-person access.
MIXT is a community-created event set to the backdrop of Julian Wild's original musical composition The Illusion of Nature. Wild says, "the cell theatre will be transformed into an interactive environment where all who enter the space can cultivate the celebration of our diversity together and find the common ground on which we intersect along the way."
Members of the public will present their own original artwork of all disciplines, including dance, poetry, and visual art. Attendees will enjoy cocktails and concessions while being encouraged to interact with and react to the performances in the living gallery.
Following MIXT, the Why Collective will produce three additional shows this season. Founder and creative director Sydney Anderson describes the season as a collective effort to find answers to life's deepest questions.
"While the projects are vastly different in communication style- we have an art gallery, a play, a theatrical poem, and a concert- all share a thread of the same theme, which is an exploration of the ways in which we bring our inner voice to outside," said Anderson.
Artists Featured in MIXT are as follows.
Julian Wild, Soundscape designer/composer/singer/actor
Ms. Zilbert, Host / Drag Cabaret Performer
Peter Ver Brugge, Painter / Community Art Facilitator
Bloom Sound Collective, sound healers
Mary-Angela Granberry, dancer/actor
Elizabeth Gartman, composer
ft. World Premiere of commissioned chamber work, "When Nature Stood Trial."
Sydney Anderson, soprano/flutist
Ashtyn Brown, cello/composer
Alberto Medero, Creative ASL
David Ross Lawn, piano/fashion/photography
Amanda Rose Austin, visual art/soprano
Sarah Desoeidy, dancer
Jorge Sosa, composer/electronics (World Premiere)
Dina von Zweck, poet
Timothy Peterson, composer
Doori Na, violin
Sophie Delphis, mezzo-soprano
Norm Mattox, poet
Lynn Lane, poet
Brooklyn Motion Capture Dance Ensemble
Lucy McKnight, composer/vocalist
Kennedy Taylor Dixon, vocalist/violist
Legs Akimbo, Varietease Artist
Titilayo Ayangade, cello/photography
Funda Cizmecioglu, violin
Quaba Ernest, dancer
Laura Dearman, dancer
Bryce McClendon, writer/storyteller
Vayl Larkin, poet
Elemen2al The Poet
Chelsea Helm, soprano
Akshaya Tucker, composer (World Premiere)
Timothy Peterson, composer (World Premiere)
Derek Weagle, composer
ft. World Premiere of commissioned chamber work, "a mask of flowers"
Jacob Bolda, poet
Bryce McClendon, countertenor
Carla Fortmann, clarinet
Funda Çizmecioğlu, violin
Legs Akimbo, Varietease Artist
Akshaya Tucker, composer
Kamini Avril, visual artist
Tanner Stegink, trombone
Sir Dominique Jordan - The Prolific One, poet
Dicky Dutton, baritone/writer
Vayl Larkin, poet
Brooklyn Motion Capture Dance Ensemble
Featured Installation Artists (ALL NIGHTS):
Kamini Avril, visual artist
Angela Wei, painter
Varvàra Fern, sculptor
Sheldon Kleeman, mixed medium collage artist
Nathaniel LaNasa, visual artist/pianist
Emilie Karl, collage artist
(Artists Participating Virtually)
Hannah Mae Sturges, poet/actor/filmmaker
Elemen2al, poet
Sam Waits, poet
Kit Wren, poet
Vayl Larkin, poet
Chen-Yi Wu, visual artist
Alexa Letourneau, Composer/flutist/vocalist/slam poet
Katya Bormotina, viola
Charles Kreidler, composer/photographer
Nessa Nachelle, writer/poet
Frogg Corpse, Poet/Vocalist/Photographer
Shockie G The Poet
Emma Sue Ewing, dancer
Jairo Dealba, painter/writer
Nionda Torriell, painter
Sydni Peeler, painter
N33fti, painter
Pamela Marino, Painter/Mixed Media Visual Artist
Tala Abunuwar, painter
TICKET PRICES
Tickets range from $45 for a single-day, in-person admittance to $99 for admittance to all three nights of MIXT. Discounts are available for those who plan to participate as artists. Additionally, the gallery will be livestreamed, with livestream tickets costing $18 per day or $36 for all three days. Festival passes are $169 and include access to MIXT and the Why Collective's three other performances this season.
LOCATION
the cell theatre
338 W 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
ABOUT THE CREATOR
An award-winning songwriter and producer, Julian Wild is an audio engineer at the National Opera Center in Manhattan and runs his own private production service Wild Humans Studios. He is a production manager and creative consultant for experimental and devised works, as well as a life coach for creative professionals, hobbyists, and dreamers through his service LetMeHelpYouLoveYou.com. Julian seeks to make our systems, our households, and even our own minds more accepting and healthy places for people to be themselves. Julian's greatest love in life is writing, performing, and manifesting music.
