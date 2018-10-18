The West End's FUNNY GIRL, THE KING AND I to Screen in Cinemas Worldwide

Trafalgar Releasing brings a trio of hit West End productions to cinemas around the world. Funny Girl - The Musical (October 24) features a host of iconic and TIMELESS musical numbers including "People," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "Don't Rain On My Parade", MGC Presents: Red (November 7) sees Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch pair up as 20 th century artist Mark Rothko and his assistant, Ken, respectively and The King And I: From The London Palladium (November 29 & December 4)features the Tony award winning Broadway cast; Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe and Ruthie Ann Miles.

THE KING AND I: FROM THE LONDON PALLADIUM

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2018 AND TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2018

The Tony award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher, starring Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe and Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

To find out more visit: www.kingandimusicalcinema.com

FUNNY GIRL THE MUSICAL

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2018

The smash hit stage production that played to critical acclaim in London's West End and on tour starring Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, the Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom, was revived with Sheridan Smith playing Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield.

To find out more visit: www.funnygirlincinemas.com

MGC PRESENTS: RED

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2018

Michael Grandage Company's critically acclaimed production of John Logan's Tony Award-winning play RED starring Alfred Enoch and Alfred Molina.

Filmed at the Wyndham's Theatre, where it completed its run on Saturday, July 28, 2018, the production is based on Grandage's original 2009 Donmar Warehouse production, that went on to win six TONY AWARDS including for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play.

Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, and the threatening presence of a new generation of artists, Mark Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

