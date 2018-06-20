The Third Time's the Charm as the 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Back Star of Stage and Screen Jeremey Jordan

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is thrilled to say "Hey Old Friend" to a #FriendoftheShow making his third appearance: the hilarious and charming Jeremy Jordan!

We're pouring out a variety of drinks this week--Hudson Manhattan Rye, rose, shandies, and rum and coke for Jeremy--while the star of stage and screen talks about [SPOILER ALERT] the recent season finale of "Supergirl," his bootylicious pic with Laurie Metcalf, and his upcoming show "Starring Opposite You" with wife Ashley Spencer July 16th and 17th at Sony Hall.

We give Jeremy recommendations in "What Have You Seen This Week?" and all gush about our love of Lamorne Morris on "New Girl" before Jeremy answers some "Would You Rather" questions and teaches us how to fly. Game Master Kimberly gives a nod to Jeremy's third time on the show with three new games. First comes "Triple Threat" where we compete to identify a song by only hearing three words from the lyrics at a time. Next is "Three Times A Lady" where we have to name three ladies who have taken on iconic roles. Finally, we round out our threesome of three games with "Three's Company" where we choose (or create) shows for three actors featured on selected Lights of Broadway Show Cards.

Jeremy also makes his first trip to "Kevin's Corner" where he creates a musical in which he plays Kevin Bacon playing actual bacon, comes up with the greatest hashtag of all time (#LAMB), and casts an imaginary "X-Men" Musical (where Jeremy is Cyclops). It's always a blast hanging with Jeremy and this episode is no exception, so tune in for round three of Broadwaysted with Jeremy Jordan!

But WAIT--there's more! You only have until June 30th to take advantage of the amazing offer to perk up your "What Have You Seen This Week?" conversations! Visit goldstar.com/broadwaysted or use their free app to purchase highly-discounted tickets to all forms of live entertainment and enter the code BROADWAY at checkout for an ADDITIONAL $10 OFF! Get out there and see a show and tag us in your Program Pic on Social Media :)

Listen to the episode here:

