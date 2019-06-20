The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Ann Harada

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales features Ann Harada.

It does not suck to be Ann Harada. Best known for her role as Christmas Eve in Avenue Q, Ann is now exploring new territory her new "soundstage music" No One Called Ahead.

Ann Harada captured our hearts in Avenue Q, where she played the insightful and hilarious Christmas Eve. She has been on Broadway since 1988, making her debut in M. Butterfly. She has played various roles in shows such as Seussical, Les Miserables, 9 to 5, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and more.

On this episode, Ann discusses her long career, including becoming a mom while being a working actor. She speaks of how Avenue Q changed her life, allowing her to originate a role on Broadway and in the West End. We also talk about her new streaming musical "No One Called Ahead" (which was filmed for a brand new streaming media format) and how film and the internet is changing the theatre industry.

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You