The TUNEabomber Returns to the Duplex Next Month

Following a sold-out debut in April, John Lampe and Michael Wysong bring THE TUNEABOMBER back to The Duplex for an encore performance July 23rd at 6:30pm.

Set at a parole board hearing, Ted Kaczynski (aka The Unabomber) recounts his life through song attempting to prove that he has been rehabilitated. He performs the cabaret he has been writing in solitary confinement in the hopes of explaining that he never wanted to be a monster, he only wanted to be a star. While he may have spent years sending explosives, this is one performance Ted can't bomb.

The show will be performed at The Duplex on July 23rd at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All tickets require a 2-drink minimum in the cabaret theatre. Tickets can be purchased HERE!