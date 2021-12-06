The Studio Museum In Harlem Acquires 'Concrete Jungle' By Michelangelo Lovelace

Fort Gansevoort has announced that Concrete Jungle by Michelangelo Lovelace has been acquired by The Studio Museum in Harlem.

This acquisition has been made possible by a generous gift from Eric G. Johnson.

In 2022, Fort Gansevoort will present the online exhibition: Michelangelo Lovelace: Rodney King.

Michelangelo Lovelace's work is included in the following public collections:

The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, NY

The Bunker, West Palm Beach, FL

Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College, Oberlin, OH

The Artist Archives of the Western Reserve, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland, OH

Columbus Museum of Art, Columbus, OH

Figge Art Museum, Davenport, IA

JP Morgan Chase Art Collection, New York, NY

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City, MO

McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, San Francisco, CA

Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, Durham, NC

Progressive Insurance Collection, Mayfield Village, OH

Springfield Museum of Art, Springfield, OH

