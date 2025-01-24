The Staten Island Children’s Museum Reopens With A February Full Of Fun

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Staten Island Children’s Museum has announced its reopening on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, kicking off a month of programs filled with creativity, discovery, and cultural fun for the whole family. All of the programs during the month of February, except for camp, are free with museum admission.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to the Museum,” said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Staten Island Children’s Museum. “Our top priority has been responding to the community’s call for us to reopen while we continue to work behind the scenes. Though most of the updates are not visible, they were essential for ensuring a safe and functional space in our 100 plus year-old building. Rather than waiting for everything to look perfect, we’re excited to provide this resource to families now and to continue refining it over time. In celebration, we’re bringing back guest performers that are audience favorites, alongside new artists we’ve discovered.”

During its closure, the Museum conducted critical infrastructure upgrades to enhance visitor experiences and meet community needs which will be completed in April 2025. The most significant improvement is a new energy-efficient heating and cooling system, ensuring comfort year-round. Other updates include re-surfacing of the playground in the Sea of Boats area, refurbished picnic tables, and upgrades to water remediation, flooring, and security systems.

Technology systems were also updated to streamline reservations, process donations, and improve operational efficiency. Additional changes will debut later this Spring, including two new components in the Bugs & Other Arthropods exhibit replacing the live collection (which has been moved to the Staten Island Zoo) and an interactive fishing pier in the Sea of Boats playground. Visitors can look forward to a newly developed Tots’ Spot craft table on weekdays and students will benefit from an expanded arts and cooking curriculum for schools.

“We’re eager to continue building on these updates and offering a space where creativity and connection can flourish,” added Rosenthal. “For now, the doors are open, and we can’t wait to see families here again.”

The Museum’s February programs provide children with opportunities to discover, create, and grow. From their Mid-Winter Fun Camp to an incredible guest artist lineup, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

In February, young artists will create a winter scene using cool colors of chalk like greens, blues, and violets. Participants will fill their paper with outdoor shapes—trees, mountains, or swirls—choosing an abstract or realistic style. Black glue or permanent markers will then be used to add bold lines, creating a stained-glass effect. Wed - Fri: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm and Sat - Sun: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Mid-Winter Fun Camp: Monday, February 17- Friday, February 21

For children ages 5-9, the Mid-Winter Fun Camp offers a week of hands-on activities blending creativity and curiosity, including STEAM projects. Highlights include science experiments, artmaking, outdoor adventures, interactive exhibit play, kid-friendly cooking projects, and cultural performances by guest artists. Slots are filling fast. You can sign up here: https://www.sichildrensmuseum.org/day-camps-for-school-breaks/

February Guest Artist Lineup: A Celebration of Culture, Music & Dance

Throughout the month, the Museum will host a lineup of guest artists who will bring global music, dance, and traditions to life. From interactive storytelling sessions to vibrant musical performances, visitors will experience a world of culture in the heart of Staten Island.

Feel the Sounds of the Islands with Caribbean Vibe, Saturday, February 8

Caribbean Vibe Steel Drum Band’s performers provide fun festive music for all ages, sharing and elevating the joy of an instrument whose origin is rooted in the history of the Afro-Trinidadian struggle for freedom. Also known as the steel pan, the steel drum is the national instrument of Trinidad and Tobago, it exemplifies resilience and resistance against oppression and is a fine example of human ingenuity. 4:00pm to 4:45pm. Age Range: 3-9.

Join New York City Children’s Theater for FIVE/CINCO, Sunday, February 9

Piper the Puppet travels to New York City all the way from Planet Blank to learn about its five senses! Incorporating live music, puppetry, videos, and sensory objects, FIVE/CINCO takes children on a bilingual sensory journey with Piper and celebrate the unique boroughs of New York City! 4:00pm to 4:45pm. Age Range: 2-5.

During NYC Public Schools Mid-Winter Break, Saturday, February 15 through February 23, the Children’s Museum will be open daily with Guest Artists each day.

Hearing Some Good Vibrations? Sounds like Science, Saturday, February 15

Our Mad Science show explores how sound is made and how we hear it. Everyone will be shocked as we create a dinosaur roar with simple materials. Explore the science of speakers with us as we create a funky disco show! You’ll really “rock out” with this supersonic audio experience. 4:00 pm to 4:45pm. Age Range: 3-9.

Showtime at the Museum: Moving Pictures and Music, Sunday, February 16

Take a tour of the “Mainstages Museum of Moving Pictures and Music.” Participants will discover interesting videos and music while bringing history to life through movement, music, improv, and critical thinking activities inspired by global cultures. Over the next five months, this exciting series of events will guide children as they build and strengthen a new fundamental theater skill each month. 11:00am – 11:45am Age Range 2-4, 1:00pm – 1:45pm Age Range: 5-10.

Walk in! Workshop: Love Sculpture, Monday, February 17 - Friday, February 21

Children will create their own paper sculptures inspired by the iconic Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture. Using cardboard, glue, tape, and markers, they will express sentimental feelings by arranging letters and symbols such as "love," "hug," "kiss," and more in any way they choose. This creative activity encourages self-expression and artistic exploration, allowing each child to bring their personal emotions to life through art. 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

BubbleMania: Science, Art & Comedy! with Casey Carle, Monday, February 17

Spectacular science and hilarious humor combine in this fun show by Casey Carle, a comic bubble-ologist. This high-energy stage show combines his eye-popping skills with engaging, surprising & fun science from mesmerizing fog-filled bubble sculpture and gobs of funky foam to cube-shaped bubbles and bubbles that trap a human inside. See how science can turn the ordinary soap bubble into something extraordinary. 12:00pm Age Range 2-4, 1:30pm and 3:30pm Age Range 4 and up.

Illuminart Productions presents Sami the Squirrel, the superstar of the forest, Tuesday, February 18:

Sami the Squirrel is celebrating their birthday with their woodland friends and has just received five shiny acorns from Grandma Squirrel. Now the question is: “What should Sami do with them all?” Join Sami on their acorn adventure as they learn about saving, spending, sharing, investing, and the importance of the bank for a well-balanced financial stew. 3:30pm – 4:15pm. Age Range: 6-10

Dance Party with Walter Rutledge, Wednesday, February 19

The Dance Party with Walter is designed for everyone to participate. The party is a great opportunity to bond with your children or grandchildren in an atmosphere of creativity and free expression. The experience includes music, dance and sing-a-longs ranging from “Baby Shark” to Frank Sinatra. 3:30pm - 4:15pm. Age Range: All Ages.

Discover the Rhythm of the World: S’Cool Sounds Percussion Workshop, Thursday, February 20:

This workshop will focus on a variety of percussion instruments and their geographic origin. Attendees will learn to play different rhythms and interact using key musical elements. This workshop will engage learners at a variety of levels and musical ability while providing a unique, educational, fun experience. 3:30pm – 4:15pm. Age Range: 3-9.

Science at its Coolest: Explore the Unique Wonders of Dry Ice, Friday, February 21

Crazy Science Show for Kids presents the show Dry Ice Discovery! Are you ready to see some magic? No tricks! Just science! Awesome scientific demonstrations to introduce you to dry ice – a solid that does not melt into a liquid but instead changes directly into a gas! ! 3:30pm – 4:15pm. Age Range: 3-9.

Bilingual Birdies Brings Music and Dance to the Museum: Experience the Latin Adventure, Saturday, February 22:

Bilingual Birdies enchants families with young children while helping them learn Spanish through singing and dancing in an epic Latin American adventure. Get ready to celebrate diversity while you jump, clap, spin, and laugh in this super fun bilingual performance! A dance party filled with good vibes and cumbia is waiting for you. ¡Vamos a bailar! 4:00pm – 4:45pm. Age Range: 3-9.

Discover the Magic of Roaming Magician Magical Matt at the Museum, Sunday, February 23:

Prepare to be amazed! Our close-up strolling magician will captivate you with mind-blowing sleight of hand, dazzling card tricks, fascinating mentalism, and jaw-dropping coin magic. This magical experience is fun, engaging, and suitable for all ages. Don’t miss the enchantment!

1pm-4pm. Age Range: All Ages.

About the Staten Island Children’s Museum

Starting Wednesday, January 29, The Staten Island Children’s Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday and many school holidays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.