The South Street Seaport Museum Schooner Apollonia Full Season And Boat Box Program

The South Street Seaport Museum announces the full 2022 season and new Boat Box program in partnership with Schooner Apollonia. Apollonia will dock at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets) in Manhattan to unload sail freight cargo like cider, coffee, wool, and other sustainable products from upstate on May 28, June 25, August 27, September 24, and October 22, 2022.

Apollonia is the Hudson Valley's carbon-neutral merchant vessel that utilizes wind power to transport her cargo sustainably and is part of a growing sail freight movement committed to the environmentally conscious transportation of goods. For full schedule details, please visit schoonerapollonia.com/2022-schedule.

Coffee and Captains

Starting on Saturday, May 28, 2022, join the South Street Seaport Museum to watch Apollonia deliver her cargo and meet a rotating selection of ship captains, including Apollonia's Capt. Sam Merrett, for coffee brought to shore that morning. Get to know some of the crew who will share sailing stories and answer your questions about sailing, navigation, and sustainable shipping. Tickets are free, and advanced registration is recommended at seaportmuseum.org/coffeewithcaptains.

Apollonia Boat Boxes

Members of the public are invited to order a monthly Boat Box subscription for pick up on Pier 16. This is a new offering for Apollonia's second sail freight season hauling goods down the Hudson River to New York Harbor. Each Boat Box contains a number of Hudson Valley goods sourced from local shipping partners, ranging from maple syrup to hot sauce to soap. Proceeds from the Boat Box sales go directly to pay the sailors aboard Apollonia to keep her low carbon mission sailing along. Orders must be placed at least 10 days before scheduled delivery dates of May 28, June 25, August 27, September 24, and October 22. For more information visit schoonerapollonia.com/csa-information-page.

Apollonia is a 64-foot steel-hulled schooner built in Baltimore, MD in 1946. She's designed to move efficiently through the water, powered by a traditional gaff-rig sail plan designed by naval architect J Murray Watts. With a 15' beam and rugged steel construction, she's a stout work boat capable of carrying 20,000 pounds of cargo. Being a schooner, the crew requirements are smaller, and the variety of sails provide flexibility for different conditions encountered on the river.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the South Street Seaport Historic District in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org