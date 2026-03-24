The Sa Dance Company to Present RISE in New York This May

The Sa Dance Company comes to New York for the final stop on their national tour of RISE. Performances run on May 7 & 8 at 7:30PM, and May 9 at 2PM and 7:30PM at New York Live Arts Inc. as part of New York Live Arts Independent Works. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased now.

RISE is a visually stunning full-length dance work that fuses Indian classical and folk traditions with contemporary storytelling to create an immersive theatrical experience. Audiences have described the show as "mesmerizing," "deeply moving," and "an experience that stays with you long after the curtain falls." Through breathtaking choreography and deeply personal narratives, RISE explores resilience, identity, and the strength it takes to rise. Both intimate and epic in scale, RISE transcends genre and generation. It is not simply watched - it is experienced, remembered, and carried forward.

The company features Roshni Badlani, Rashi Birla, Radhika Mehta Kirpalani, Nitya Srikishen Lakhi, Bhavika Kapadia Patel, Dhruti Patel, Juhi Patel, Kesar Patel, Neha Pathmanaban, Payal Kadakia Pujji, Sharanya Mukhopadhyay Sekhri, Manisha Nair Sokka.