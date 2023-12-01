The Roundtable WIth Robert Bannon Commemorates World Aids Day

The show will be raising money for Gods Love We Deliver.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

The Roundtable WIth Robert Bannon Commemorates World Aids Day

The Roundtable Commemorates World Aids Day with it's 2nd Annual Show Benefiting Gods Love We Deliver. The show will focus on the need for community, education to end the stigma, and how we all need to show some grace & love to others this holiday season!

The show will be raising money for Gods Love We Deliver. The mission of God's Love We Deliver is to improve the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. They prepare and deliver nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.

Joining us is Advocate, Artist, Activist Dimitri Moises. Dimitri is a lifelong activist + social entrepreneur dedicated to the liberation of all people through storytelling, transformative justice, and strategic design. As President of S.P.L. INC, Dimitri spearheads executive teams, businesses & organizations to create sustainable ecosystems of equity; inclusion; peer-to-peer mentorship; and civic engagement.As a national HIV advocate & spokesperson, Dimitri renews the lives of people all across the world.

Then returning to the show Raif Derrazi stops by! He is a professional bodybuilder, health advocate, and HIV Activist. He is talking about advances, how to take care of your health inside and out, and more. He will be sharing statistics, news, and what he has learned sitting on the boards of major medical research groups about the fight for a cure.

The Roundtable has all new episodes all month long including Stephanie J. Block, Straight No Chaser, Kalen Allen, Julie Benko, and many more! Listen on the Broadway Podcast Network or watch on YouTube!

"The Roundtable" podcast debuted on the network last week partnered by the YouTube Virtual Talk Show from which it originated with over 250+ hours of chats and over one million views! It is hosted by award-winning recording artist and actor Robert Bannon. Robert is an entertainer seen on SNL, The Real Housewives of NJ, and at venues such as 54 Below. His new live album "REWIND" is out now. Listen wherever music is heard.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: SPAMALOT Performs Always Look on the Bright Side of Life on TODAY Photo
Video: SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY

Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, and the cast of Spamalot appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.' Watch the video of their performance now!

2
Video: Eden Espinosa Performs Time For Starting Over From 17 AGAIN Photo
Video: Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the studio cast recording of 17 Again, a musical based on the popular 2009 film. The album is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. In honor of the release, a new music video for 'Time For Starting Over' performed by Eden Espinosa, has also been released.

3
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Will Receive Leader in Adult Autism Award Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Will Receive Leader in Adult Autism Award

The Autism Society of America has announced that the cast and crew of the new Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio will be honored with The Daniel Jordan Fiddle Foundation Leader in Adult Autism Award for 2023 on December 1st, 2023, at the Belasco Theater in New York City. 

4
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts African Homeland & More Songs Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts 'African Homeland' & More Songs

The song list for the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical has revealed what songs from the stage version have been cut for the adaptation. Songs like 'Somebody Gonna Love You,' 'Our Prayer,' 'Big Dog,' 'Dear God - Sofia,' 'Brown Betty,' 'Uh-Oh,' 'African Homeland,' have been cut from the movie. Find out the full list now!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 1st, 2023
Tom Holland Says Tom Holland Says "Scripts Are Being Written" for Fred Astaire Biopic
Review Roundup: SPAIN Off-Broadway PremiereReview Roundup: SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere
Stephen Sondheim's Manhattan Townhouse Sells To Fan For $7MStephen Sondheim's Manhattan Townhouse Sells To Fan For $7M

Videos

Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY Video
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You