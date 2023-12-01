The Roundtable WIth Robert Bannon Commemorates World Aids Day

The Roundtable Commemorates World Aids Day with it's 2nd Annual Show Benefiting Gods Love We Deliver. The show will focus on the need for community, education to end the stigma, and how we all need to show some grace & love to others this holiday season!

The show will be raising money for Gods Love We Deliver. The mission of God's Love We Deliver is to improve the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. They prepare and deliver nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.

Joining us is Advocate, Artist, Activist Dimitri Moises. Dimitri is a lifelong activist + social entrepreneur dedicated to the liberation of all people through storytelling, transformative justice, and strategic design. As President of S.P.L. INC, Dimitri spearheads executive teams, businesses & organizations to create sustainable ecosystems of equity; inclusion; peer-to-peer mentorship; and civic engagement.As a national HIV advocate & spokesperson, Dimitri renews the lives of people all across the world.

Then returning to the show Raif Derrazi stops by! He is a professional bodybuilder, health advocate, and HIV Activist. He is talking about advances, how to take care of your health inside and out, and more. He will be sharing statistics, news, and what he has learned sitting on the boards of major medical research groups about the fight for a cure.

The Roundtable has all new episodes all month long including Stephanie J. Block, Straight No Chaser, Kalen Allen, Julie Benko, and many more! Listen on the Broadway Podcast Network or watch on YouTube!

"The Roundtable" podcast debuted on the network last week partnered by the YouTube Virtual Talk Show from which it originated with over 250+ hours of chats and over one million views! It is hosted by award-winning recording artist and actor Robert Bannon. Robert is an entertainer seen on SNL, The Real Housewives of NJ, and at venues such as 54 Below. His new live album "REWIND" is out now. Listen wherever music is heard.