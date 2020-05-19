The Riant Theatre Announces Virtual Play Reading Party Featuring TRUTH AND RECONCILIATIONS
The Riant Theatre is having a FREE Virtual Online Play Reading Party on Zoom of TRUTH AND RECONCILIATIONS by C. M. Blaine and Directed by L. C. Newman on Sunday, May 24th at 6:45pm EST (U.S. and Canada). To join the Zoom Event RSVP at JocundaFilmFestival@gmail.com.
When the only thing you lived for is gone, how do you forgive?
The cast includes: Barbara K. Asare-Bediako* as Anita Harris, L. C. Newman as Sister Mary Marie Duggan, Cassandra Newman* as Liz White and Marsha-Ann Hay as the Reader. * Actors Equity Member
There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.
To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL click here.
To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series click here.
