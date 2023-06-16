The Resident Acting Company Presents CHEKHOV SHORTS This Month

The performance is set for June 28.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production
BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed Photo 3 BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 4 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

The Resident Acting Company Presents CHEKHOV SHORTS This Month

 The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, is announcing a script in hand performance of Chekhov Shorts on June 28th.  The Resident Acting Company is presenting this at The Players, the historic club and home of Edwin Booth on Gramercy Park.

The evening will offer a cash bar at 6PM, and then a performance at 7PM, followed by a post-show discussion, and a reception with the actors.  The Players is a private club, but is open to the public for these events.  The club was founded by Edwin Booth, with the help of Mark Twain and others, in 1888, as a place for actors and lovers of the arts to congregate.  

Among the plays to be performed on June 28th are: The Bear, The Marriage Proposal, The Wedding, and The Swan Song.

You can buy tickets, as well as donate to their fundraising campaign, on their website:  racnyc.org – Ticket price is $40.

The cast will include Keith Randolph Smith, Shana Farr, Tabatha Gayle, Maxwell Cover, Brian Dykstra, Andy Paterson, Kenneth Lee, Tina Stafford, and Bradford Cover.

Artistic Director Bradford Cover says, “These plays are very close to my heart.  Chekhov’s short stories were an early passion of mine, and in these short plays you get to see that world come to life.  The characters are so wonderfully eccentric, and specific and it is a joy for actors to play.  We have assembled an extraordinary cast, and I can’t wait to share this evening with our audience.  We will also present a post-show discussion with the cast, and a reception so please join us for the cash bar which will remain open all evening.”



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In! Photo
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In!

Tony-nominee Kevin Cahoon welcomes Shucked's woman of the world, Maizy, for the latest episode of the web chat show, Between Two Stalks. Watch the video below!

2
Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Blac Photo
Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Black Music Month

Stage Aurora Theatrical Company announces JUKEBOX a virtual musical celebration to honor Black music month.

3
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell to Join BROADWAY BARES Photo
J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell to Join BROADWAY BARES

Two newly minted Tony Award winners are headed toward the gates of Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park as time is running out to get tickets. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
WICKED to Take Part in Summer Volunteer Event Series Photo
WICKED to Take Part in Summer Volunteer Event Series

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue joined President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City Kathryn Wylde and the Broadway musical Wicked to launch a new volunteer event series.

More Hot Stories For You

Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Black Music MonthLillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams And More Join JUKEBOX A Virtual Celebration Of Black Music Month
J. Harrison Ghee, Alex Newell & More to Join BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARKJ. Harrison Ghee, Alex Newell & More to Join BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
WICKED and Partnership for New York City Team Up With NYC Parks on Summer Volunteer Event SeriesWICKED and Partnership for New York City Team Up With NYC Parks on Summer Volunteer Event Series
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This SummerCenter Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You