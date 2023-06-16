The Resident Acting Company Presents CHEKHOV SHORTS This Month

The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Pearl Theater Company, is announcing a script in hand performance of Chekhov Shorts on June 28th. The Resident Acting Company is presenting this at The Players, the historic club and home of Edwin Booth on Gramercy Park.

The evening will offer a cash bar at 6PM, and then a performance at 7PM, followed by a post-show discussion, and a reception with the actors. The Players is a private club, but is open to the public for these events. The club was founded by Edwin Booth, with the help of Mark Twain and others, in 1888, as a place for actors and lovers of the arts to congregate.

Among the plays to be performed on June 28th are: The Bear, The Marriage Proposal, The Wedding, and The Swan Song.

You can buy tickets, as well as donate to their fundraising campaign, on their website: racnyc.org – Ticket price is $40.

The cast will include Keith Randolph Smith, Shana Farr, Tabatha Gayle, Maxwell Cover, Brian Dykstra, Andy Paterson, Kenneth Lee, Tina Stafford, and Bradford Cover.

Artistic Director Bradford Cover says, “These plays are very close to my heart. Chekhov’s short stories were an early passion of mine, and in these short plays you get to see that world come to life. The characters are so wonderfully eccentric, and specific and it is a joy for actors to play. We have assembled an extraordinary cast, and I can’t wait to share this evening with our audience. We will also present a post-show discussion with the cast, and a reception so please join us for the cash bar which will remain open all evening.”