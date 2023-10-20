The Rehearsal Club's Wardrobe Sale Returns This Weekend

The Rehearsal Club (TRC), the legendary rooming house for aspiring actresses, celebrates its 110th Birthday with the return of its much beloved Wardrobe Sale on Saturday, October 21 from 2:00-5:00p.m. at Metro Baptist Church (410 W. 40th St.).

The Wardrobe Sale traditionally offered aspiring young professional performers the chance to purchase audition appropriate and red-carpet ready items at affordable prices. The original Rehearsal Club even housed a shared closet where one could grab the perfect little black dress for a last-minute invitation to an entertainment industry party.

Wardrobe Sale shoppers will find clothing and accessories donated by celebrities including Blythe Danner, a former Rehearsal Club resident among the many new and vintage items.

The Rehearsal Club provides affordable housing to diverse and deserving young women who are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. Additional support includes mentors, master classes, workshops and networking opportunities that build confidence and community. Through a rigorous selection process, subsidies are granted to the most talented applicants. Funds raised at The Wardrobe Sale will go to support this initiative.

About The Rehearsal Club

The Rehearsal Club was founded in 1913 as a safe haven for young women embarking on performing arts careers in New York City. The Rehearsal Club provided affordable housing and community and it thrived for 66 years, most notably on West 53rd Street in a townhouse owned by the Rockefeller family. Its place in the lexicon of show business lore is widely respected. Many famous performers got their start at The Rehearsal Club, including Blythe Danner, Carol Burnett, Kim Cattrall, Sandy Duncan and Diane Keaton, among the 10,000 women who came through its doors. New York's 1970s economic downturn forced The Rehearsal Club to close in 1979.

The Rehearsal Club was revived as a non-profit 501(c)(3) in 2019 by a group of dedicated alumnae under its original mandate to be a home for deserving and talented young women aspiring to careers in all theater, TV and film disciplines. TRC's rebirth embraces the true meaning of an encore.