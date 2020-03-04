The Rabbbits Bring Ron English's Animal Pop To Helsinki Hudson

The Rabbbits, a concept band created by visual artist Ron English, bring their pop songs from the fictional underworld of Delusionville to Club Helsinki Hudson on Thursday, April 2, at 8pm. The Rabbbits bring together Ron English's iconic characters in musical form. Led by Sam Smith, the group -- also featuring Bryan Kopchak and Damien Jackson - performs songs written by English and Joe Johnson, recounting stories from the fictional underworld Delusionville, an Aesop's Fables-on-acid utopia populated by English's cartoon animals.

In songs like "Interspecies Love Affair" and "Beau Lief He Is a Sheep," English gives voice to his anthropomorphized animal characters, making for a kind of rock opera crossed with a "Lord of the Rings"-style mythologized world. The group's albums include "Delusionville," "Revolution," and "Elephant."

"Delusionville" tells the story of a society that formed as different animals fell down a rabbit hole and created a world with their own mythologies, religion, and politics. Every animal group represents an embedded archetype in the social structure that is about to come in question. This is largely a commentary on faux news, stagnation of social mobility, and downright delusional thinking.

Ron English is a university-trained fine artist whose work explores the intersection among pop culture, street art, advertising, and the Western art canon.



For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.







