The Public Theater Suspends Events Through April 12
Beginning today, New York's Public Theater will suspend all programming through April 12 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Read their full statement below:
"Like all of you, we at The Public Theater have been closely following the COVID-19 outbreak. The health, safety, and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences, and our fellow New Yorkers has been and continues to be our top priority, and with that in mind, we've made the decision to cancel all shows and events at The Public starting today, Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, April 12 to support citywide efforts to reduce the coronavirus spread.
As we all navigate this situation together, we're reminded that the heartbeat of our community is shared moments of creating or experiencing theater together. While nothing can fully replace those in-person connections and conversations that live theater and gathering sparks, we're working diligently and creatively to develop digital artistic experiences and content to remain connected with you. We'll be in touch with details once we have them.
We appreciate your continued support and your understanding as we make decisions in the best interest of our city, our team, and our community. Please take care of yourselves and each other.
We are all One Public."
