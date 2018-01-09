The Public Announces Full Cast of THE LOW ROAD

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) announced complete casting today for the New York premiere of The Low Road, written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Bruce Norris.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, The Low Road begins performances on Tuesday, February 13 and runs through Sunday, April 1 in The Public's Anspacher Theater, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 7.

The complete cast of The Low Road features Tessa Albertson (Delilah, Peg, Pansy); Max Baker (Sir Edward, Reverend Pugh, Faraday); Kevin Chamberlin (Low, Greasy Haired Man, Martin); Daniel Davis (Smith); Crystal Dickinson (Old Tizzie, Ntambi, Mary); Gopal Divan (Pandit, Buccleuch, Freddie); Harriet Harris (Mrs. Trumpet, Belinda, Mrs. Low); Jack Hatcher (Young Jim); Josh Henderson (Musician); Chukwudi Iwuji (Blanke); Johnny Newcomb (Hessian, Townsperson); Chris Perfetti (Jim); Susannah Perkins (Constance); Richard Poe (Dick, Shirley); Dave Quay (Manley, Hessian); Aaron Michael Ray (Ensemble); Joseph Soeder (Ensemble); and Danny Wolohan (Ivan, LeGarde, Many, Merchant, Poor Tim).

Public Theater Partner, Supporter, and Member tickets are available now. Single tickets, starting at $65, are also available now and can be accessed by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting www.publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street.

The Low Road is part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.

From Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Bruce Norris comes an epic play, featuring seventeen actors in fifty roles, examining the basic beliefs upon which we've built our economy and our country. Set in the 18th century, this wild new work imagines America's first laissez-faire capitalist, a young man inspired by a chance encounter with Adam Smith to put his faith in the free market. But his path to riches becomes inextricably entangled with that of an educated slave, a man who knows from experience that one person's profit is another's loss, in this parable about the true cost of inequality. Four-time Tony nominee and three-time Obie winner Michael Greif directs this richly imaginative, riotously funny new play about the imaginary lines between exploitation and opportunity.

THE LOW ROAD features scenic design by David Korins; costume design by Emily Rebholz; lighting design by Ben Stanton; sound design by Matt Tierney; wig, hair, and make-up design by design J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova; and music composition by Mark Bennett.

Michael Greif (Director). The Public: The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet, The Winter's Tale, Giant, The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide..., Satellites, Fucking A, Dogeaters, Marisol, Pericles, Casanova, A Bright Room Called Day, Machinal. Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, War Paint,If/Then, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, Rent, Never Gonna Dance. Off-Broadway: A Parallelogram, Our Lady of Kibeho, Angels in America (2010 revival), Landscape of the Body, A Few Stout Individuals (Signature), Spatter Pattern, Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons), Beauty of the Father (MTC).

Bruce Norris (Playwright) is the author of Clybourne Park, which premiered in 2010 at Playwrights Horizons and received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Olivier, Evening Standard, and Tony Awards for productions at the Royal Court, West End and Broadway. His play A Parallelogram was seen at Second Stage in 2017. Plays include The Qualms, The Unmentionables, The Pain and the Itch, Purple Heart, and others, all of which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago.

ABOUT The Public Theater:

THE PUBLIC is theater of, by, and for the people. Artist-driven, radically inclusive, and fundamentally democratic, The Public continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, The Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City's five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Studio, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe's Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 59 Tony Awards, 169 Obie Awards, 53 Drama Desk Awards, 54 Lortel Awards, 32 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Desk Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes. publictheater.org

TICKET INFORMATION

THE LOW ROAD begins performances in The Public's Anspacher Theater on Tuesday, February 13 and runs through Sunday, April 1 with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 7.

The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There is no 1:30 p.m.performance on Saturday, February 17 and no performance on Thursday, March 8.

The Library at The Public is open nightly for food and drink, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and Joe's Pub at The Public continues to offer some of the best music in the city. For more information, visit www.publictheater.org.

