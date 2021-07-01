The Pressure Players to Host Virtual Fundraiser For Veterans

The Pressure Players, an NYC-based ensemble production company, will host a virtual fundraiser from July 5 to August 31 via their website in an effort to support both the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), a nonprofit for veterans and 9/11 survivors, and the original works they'll debut in their second season.

The 14 working artists are contributing original works, classes, and discounts across their own businesses in at least seven different disciplines, from baking to beauty.

"It's exciting to work with all these different artists," said Executive Director of The Pressure Players, Samantha Castro, "Helping other local artists is something that we always aim to do. It's important for us to help others because it's something we feel that the industry doesn't do enough. Our team and our former cast and crew members have experienced too often a lack of compensation for the extraneous use of their talent. We want to change that standard and pay artists for their time and talent. All the artists participating in this project are getting paid."

Via their virtual summer fundraiser, The Pressure Players is ensuring the mental health care wounded veterans rely on thru Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) remains available to them free of charge. The non-profit also provides career guidance, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and more to wounded veterans.

"I have learned that mindset is the most critical aspect to anything we do and that art heals, particularly when it comes to the conversation around 'invisible wounds' and trauma, " said Artistic Director Danielle Kogan, "I want to see new, original works help keep that healing happening in the communities around us, and especially in communities where access to original works of art are currently limited. I've seen firsthand volunteering in Veteran hospitals, that there are these wonderful people who cannot experience art outside the hospitals either short-term or terminally, and it's heartbreaking. This is one of those communities."

Many wounded veterans face significant challenges when they return to civilian life, and through the generous support of donors and corporate partners, WWP provides support, wherever they are in their journey to recovery.

"The Wounded Warriors Is a wonderful organization honoring our veterans," said Business Manager Jim Walsh, "I've been a member since 2015 and to help disabled veterans, who served our country, is a great feeling. To all those who provided a blanket of freedom to all of us, it's time to comfort them in their need."