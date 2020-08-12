The Poetry Coalition Presents One Poem: A Protest Reading In Support Of Black Lives

This virtual event is free.

The founding members of the Poetry Coalition, a network of 25+ poetry organizations from across the United States, are honored to present One Poem: A Protest Reading in Support of Black Lives on Tuesday, August 18 at 8 pm EDT via live broadcast. In this first-ever nationwide reading curated by the coalition, a poet invited by each founding member organization will share a poem in support of Black lives.

Poets reading include: Prisca Afantchao, Sojourner Ahebee, Kazim Ali, Kimberly Blaeser, Jericho Brown, Meera Dasgupta, Kwame Dawes, Tongo Eisen-Martin, Safia Elhillo, Martín Espada, Sesshu Foster, Kimberly Jae, Raina J. León, Mwatabu Okantah, Alberto Ríos, Terisa Siagatonu, Matthew Thompson, Emma Trelles, Nikki Wallschlaeger, Monica Youn, and avery r. Young.



This virtual event is free. Attendees will have the opportunity to contribute funds to support organizations nationwide working against injustice.



RSVP for One Poem: A Protest Reading in Support of Black Lives

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You