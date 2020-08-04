The PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program Now Accepting Applications To Benefit Broadway, Music and More
This program will provide immediate financial assistance to those in the entertainment community affected by the health crisis.
The Broadway, Music and Live Events industry remains the only industry that has not begun to reopen - an astounding 99% of its members are unemployed thru at least the end of the year.
With that directive in mind, The PATH Fund, Inc.® has announced the launch of The PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program. This program will provide immediate financial assistance to those in the entertainment community affected by the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway Shows, Concerts and Live Events.
"With practically everyone we work with struggling through this crisis, we felt it was only fitting for us to give back to those who have given so much of their time and talent to us over the years, " says PATH Fund's co-founder Cori Gardner.
The PATH Fund, Inc.® has made an initial $2,500 donation to kick off this grant program and will provide $100, $250 and $500 grants to qualifying members to cover lost income and assist with essential expenses. A special committee of industry professionals has been established to oversee the approval of applications and distributing of funds which will begin later this month. Qualified applicants can submit their application anytime between now thru Aug 21 for consideration for the first round of grants.
"We encourage members of our Community to not only apply for a grant but to consider making a small donation and share the campaign to social media" says Donnie Kehr the Executive Director of The PATH Fund. "If every person within the Broadway community was to make a small donation, say $5, that would give us almost half a million dollars to award" says Michael T. Clarkston, Grant Committee https://www.thepathfund.orgChair. "Our hope is to be able to raise enough funds to give always grants every month while our community remains shut down" said Clarkston.
To make a donation or to apply for The PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program visit https://www.thepathfund.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain...
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Being Alive' From COMPANY
Ramin Karimloo sang Being Alive from Company as part of the Kings Of Broadway 2020 concert, celebrating Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim....
Theatre vs. Theater- What's the Difference?
Just ask Eliza Doolittle- the English language can be tricky. Some words consistently confound even the wisest grammar gurus, including one in particu...
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Strip Down for BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN- Live at 9:30pm!
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory...
Andrea Bocelli Says He Was 'Humiliated and Offended' By Lockdown Rules
Andrea Bocelli recently spoke out against the lockdown rules set in place by the Italian government during the pandemic, saying he was “humiliated and...
Broadway Jukebox: The 50 Greatest 11 O'Clock Numbers!
Missing Broadway in a major way? Stay strong by jamming to the biggest tunes that musical theatre has to offer- the 11 o'clock number. What's an 11 o'...